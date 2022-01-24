Exercises after covid-19 depend on medical evaluation – 01/23/2022

Before returning to the physical exercise routine, those who have been through covid-19 should seek a medical and, especially, cardiological evaluation. That’s because, the infection of the coronavirus not only affects the lung, but also the heart – and the complications left by the disease can increase the risks of organ problems.

According to Marcelo Bichels Leitão, a cardiologist specializing in Exercise and Sports Medicine, the most worrying sequel is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles. Although it affects less than 5% of individuals who have had covid-19, according to the expert, this is not synonymous with lack of danger.

“These are important situations because the heart is a vital organ. A compromise generates serious health repercussions, and can put the person’s life at risk”, explains Leitão, who is also scientific director of the Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine.

If the individual develops acute myocarditis, for example, exercise can be a trigger to increase the risk of arrhythmia. “There is also a risk of intensifying the inflammatory reaction, and progressing to heart failure. In addition, it can intensify ischemia, as doing exercise increases the need for oxygen in the heart muscle, to pump more blood”, warns the expert.

People who have had severe Covid-19 are at greater risk of ischemia, or a lack of blood and oxygen supply to the heart muscle due to clots forming within the blood vessels. Both in this case and in myocarditis, the patient may have the formation of fibrosis as a sequel, which leads to arrhythmia and heart failure.

Does type of exercise matter?

The risks are valid both for those who train intensely and for those who usually just walk, as the intensity is relative to the condition of each individual, according to Leitão.

“An athlete runs at a speed of 15 km/h and a person walks at 8 km/h, for example, but the speed may represent for him, who has less conditioning, the same percentage of effort as for an athlete”, explains the expert. The recommendation is to carry out a pre-participation assessment, both cardiological and respiratory and muscular.

“Oftentimes [após a infecção por covid-19], the person feels tired for basic efforts, but he doesn’t know if it’s just a lack of conditioning or a lung or heart compromise. She feels insecure and gives up physical activity, and a sedentary lifestyle only worsens the condition. Therefore, it is important to consult a doctor and carry out the exams, to establish the limits of intensity and volume of the exercise”, emphasizes Leitão.

According to the specialist, if the exams do not show cardiac lesions, it is possible to immediately release the progressive return to non-competitive physical activities. In more severe cases, a medical reassessment is recommended after 30 days (for athletes) or 60 days (for those who exercise recreationally).