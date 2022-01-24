Fallen Order 2 may arrive in late 2022

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Fallen Order 2 may arrive in late 2022 2 Views

After Cal Kestis’ first adventure arrived on PlayStation 5 last June, players haven’t had many updates on the saga. Now, the rumors of Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 start to get stronger and stronger. According to Tom Henderson, an insider with some credibility in the community, the game could be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In publication in twitter, the leaker claims that things are getting “hectic”, suggesting that the title reveal could be very close. He also indicates that a May 4 announcement “seems incredibly likely” because of “Star Wars Day” — a time when fans celebrate the franchise.

Things are moving up for the reveal of Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 from Respawn Entertainment.

Following today’s announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release on April 5th, a reveal on May 4th now seems incredibly likely.

It is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Scene from the game Star Wars JEDI: Fallan Order 2.
(SOURCE: reproduction)

please note that information about Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 is just rumors and should be treated as such. Electronic Arts has not officially commented yet.

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 Announcement Will Be Made Before E3

Speaking of his paid show “GiantBomb,” journalist Jeff Grubb, another credible source, also made some predictions, saying that Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 will be announced before E3 2022. Learn more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Do sharks attack more during a full moon? Science responds – 01/22/2022

Researchers at the University of Florida and Louisiana State University, both in the United States, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved