Fallen Order 2 may arrive in late 2022

After Cal Kestis’ first adventure arrived on PlayStation 5 last June, players haven’t had many updates on the saga. Now, the rumors of Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 start to get stronger and stronger. According to Tom Henderson, an insider with some credibility in the community, the game could be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In publication in twitter, the leaker claims that things are getting “hectic”, suggesting that the title reveal could be very close. He also indicates that a May 4 announcement “seems incredibly likely” because of “Star Wars Day” — a time when fans celebrate the franchise.

Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment. Following today’s announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely. Expected to release Q4 2022. pic.twitter.com/N9wRveqB3X — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

please note that information about Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 is just rumors and should be treated as such. Electronic Arts has not officially commented yet.

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 Announcement Will Be Made Before E3

Speaking of his paid show “GiantBomb,” journalist Jeff Grubb, another credible source, also made some predictions, saying that Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order 2 will be announced before E3 2022. Learn more!