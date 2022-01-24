Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies at 73

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died today at the age of 73. The information was confirmed on the artist’s official account on social media and the cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement reads.

A darling of celebrities, he was responsible, among many projects, for the iconic dress worn by Demi Moore in the film “Indecent Proposal” (1993).

The film features a couple in financial crisis. In a last ditch attempt to save their dream home, they head to Las Vegas but lose all their money. Then a mysterious billionaire offers a solution to her financial problem: $1 million if he can spend a night with her.

Thierry also dressed singer David Bowie in the late 1970s, collaborated with Beyoncé over the past decade and even gave his touches to Cirque du Soleil.

Dress worn by Demi Moore in “Indecent Proposal” was created by Thierry Mugler Image: Reproduction

And the list doesn’t stop there: Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and George Michael are some celebrities who have already used the designer’s creations.

In the 1990s, mugler launched the perfume angel — alien arrived in the following decade. According to the New York Times, more than 280 million units of the fragrances have been sold.