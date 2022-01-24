Faustão recording is interrupted and man is taken to ICU

Last Friday, January 21, one of the cameras of Faustão’s team at Band suffered a strong electrical discharge while filming specific content for the attraction. The accident caused great concern behind the scenes at the Morumbi channel.

According to information from journalist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, with a camera on his shoulder, Antônio Carlos Marin filmed an electric car for a merchandising. Upon touching the car handle, the man was thrown to the ground with violence after receiving the discharge.

The rest of the work team came to touch him and also received an electric shock, but without great intensity. Due to gravity, Faustão’s cameraman in the Band was rushed to São Luiz Hospital.

At the medical unit, he was even referred to the ICU, only to monitor his clinical condition. However, in a short time the cameraman was taken to a common room, remaining hospitalized on Saturday, January 22nd.

Band team tries to understand situation

After the accident, the Band’s engineering team was called in to analyze what had happened. In addition, according to the publication, Faustão’s dancers have also reported feeling light shocks when accidentally touching each other on stage.

It is important to note that the covering of the stage is made of acrylic, an electrically insulating material. Therefore, the Band team works on one of the hypotheses that the accident may have been caused by the car used in the merchandising.