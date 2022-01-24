Fed monetary policy meeting, IPCA-15 and LAME4 farewell: what to watch this week

After a week of few economic indicators, January enters the final stretch and the next few days promise to be hectic, with the United States Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in the spotlight. The Open Market Committee of the monetary authority (FOMC) starts a two-day meeting next Tuesday (25th) and at the end of the meeting it should announce some decisions.

“Even if the Fed is yet to start the process of normalizing interest rates at its next meeting, on Wednesday, the meeting will be important for the market to calibrate expectations regarding the next steps of the US monetary authority”, say the Bradesco analysts.

Most of the 45 economists who participated in a survey by the Bloomberg believes the Fed will use the meeting to communicate a 0.25 percentage point rate hike in March to combat US inflationary pressures. Two of the economists consulted in the survey expect an even larger increase of 0.50 point.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will attend a news conference after the announcement on Wednesday.

“We see the Fed delivering the first of four 0.25 percentage point hikes this year at the March meeting and then announcing a more aggressive adjustment to its balance sheets in July,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

On Thursday (27), the first preliminary estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be released, referring to the fourth quarter of 2021.

In Brazil, highlight for inflation indicator

On the Brazilian economic agenda, the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) for January will be released on Wednesday, before the opening of the Stock Exchange. Itaú believes that the index will have a positive monthly variation of 0.43%, bringing the 12-month index to 10.04% (from 10.42% in December). Bradesco forecasts a monthly increase of 0.45%.

“The reading should still be pressured by industrial items (especially in the transport group, with higher prices for new and used vehicles) and services (especially food outside the home and rentals)”, wrote the Itaú analysts.

On the other hand, the bank believes that airline tickets and fuels, such as gasoline and ethanol, should show some deflation in this reading.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Friday (28), Fundação Getúlio Vargas will release the IGP-M for January. For Itaú, the index used to adjust some rental contracts should present a monthly increase of 1.99%, accumulating a high of 17.10% in the twelve-month period.

“We expect an acceleration in industrial wholesale prices, driven by the rise in iron ore, soybeans and corn prices”, says the Itaú report.

Labor market numbers are also highlighted in the week. The job creation data from Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) for December are expected to be released on Thursday (27). On Friday, the unemployment rate for November, measured by Pnad Contínua, will be released, which, according to Itaú, should be 11.5%.

“This information will be relevant for COPOM, which will meet again in early February to decide on interest rates”, says a note from Bradesco.

The government’s current transactions are due to be published on Wednesday and Itaú forecasts a deficit of US$ 5.9 billion in December – a year earlier, the balance had been negative by US$ 8.5 billion. However, the bank’s forecast is that Brazil ended 2021 with a deficit of US$28.3 billion, higher than in 2020.

Finally, on Friday, the Central Bank will release its traditional report with statistics on credit. The document compiles the volume of loans made throughout the month of December and the default rate achieved in the period.

Farewell to LAME4 and meeting of Oi

As of this Monday (24), LAME3 and LAME4 shares will no longer be traded on B3 and will be merged into Americanas (AMER3). Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold.

On Thursday (27), the price is scheduled for the secondary offering of (BRKM5), which can raise more than R$ 8 billion. Petrobras (PETR3;(PETR4) and Novonor want to sell up to 154.9 million preferred shares they hold in the company.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Novonor said it will use part of the funds to pay debts with creditors Bradesco, Itaú and Santander.

On the same day that the period of bookbuilding of Braskem’s secondary offering, Oi (OIBR3;(OIBR4) brings together shareholders in an EGM to reorganize assets.

Last week, the company’s shares rose 15% in a single day, with the expectation that the sale of company assets to Tim, Claro and Vivo was approved this week by Cade, which ended up not happening. Analysts say the operation is essential to get Oi back on investors’ radar, but it does not solve all the company’s problems.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related