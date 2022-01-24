Fiat Pulse and Citroën Cactus are the big surprises of January

THE Fiat Pulse it’s the Citroen C4 Cactus started the year surprising in terms of sales numbers. In the first 20 days of the year alone, Pulse entered the top ten list best selling vehicles, while Cactus accumulates sales above expectations and is among the 15.

Read more: States give up to 20% discount on IPVA 2022; see list

Neither of the two compacts is in the lead, which belongs to the Fiat Strada pickup, with 4,363 sales. However, the good acceptance demonstrates the strength of Stellantis in the Brazilian market. The three best-selling models so far also belong to the group.

Strada continues to occupy the 1st place in sales and can close 2022 with the second championship. Just behind are the Jeep Renegade, in 2nd place with 3,543 units sold, and the Jeep Compass, in 3rd position with 3,133 license plates.

The ranking continues with the Chevrolet Onix in 4th place, followed by another SUV, the Volkswagen T-Cross. 6th place goes to the 2021 runner-up, the Hyundai HB20, again behind its main rival Onix.

complete ranking

1st place: Fiat Strada (4,363 sales);

2nd place: Jeep Renegade (3,543 sales);

3rd place: Jeep Compass (3,133 sales);

4th place: Chevrolet Onix (2,992 sales);

5th place: Volkswagen T-Cross (2,498 sales);

6th place: Hyundai HB20 (2,447 sales);

7th place: Hyundai Creta (2,393 sales);

8th place: Volkswagen Gol (2,244 sales);

9th place: Chevrolet Onix Plus (2,202 sales);

10th place: Fiat Pulse (2,199 sales);

11th place: Toyota Hilux (2,103 sales);

12th place: Fiat Toro (2,038 sales);

13th place: Citroën C4 Cactus (2,036 sales);

14th place: Chevrolet Tracker (1,730 sales);

15th place: Toyota Corolla Cross (1,729 sales).

It seems that the best-selling zero km podium in Brazil should be hotly contested in 2022.