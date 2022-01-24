Financial market increases inflation estimate for 2022 | Economy

Financial market analysts raised their inflation estimate for 2022 for the second week in a row.

According to the BC, analysts’ forecast for this year’s inflation rose from 5.09% to 5.15%.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (24) by the Central Bank (BC). The data was collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the inflation target has been exceeded. In 2021, the IPCA totaled 10.06%, the highest since 2015.

The BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, assessed, in an open letter, that the rise in commodity prices (basic products, such as food and oil), energy and lack of inputs led the country to exceed the target.

In 2022, the central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%. With the new high, the market forecast moves further away from the target ceiling.

The objective was set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic.

For 2023, the financial market maintained at 3.40% the inflation estimate. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

For the level of activity, the financial market also maintained its GDP growth forecast for this year, which remained at 0.29%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2023, the market lowered the expectation of a rise in GDP from 1.75% to 1.69%.

The financial market maintained its expectations for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 11.75% per year to the end of 2022which presupposes an increase in the basic interest rate of the economy this year.

Currently, after seven consecutive increases, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years.

For the close of 2023, market expectations for the Selic rate remained stable at 8% per year. Thus, the financial market continues to estimate a drop in interest rates next year.

Dollar : the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at BRL 5.60. By the end of 2023, it increased from R$5.46 to R$5.50 per dollar.

: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at BRL 5.60. By the end of 2023, it increased from R$5.46 to R$5.50 per dollar. Trade balance : for the trade balance (result of total exports minus imports), the projection in 2022 was stable at US$ 56 billion of positive result. For next year, the estimate of market experts dropped from US$ 51 billion to US$ 50.65 billion of surplus.

: for the trade balance (result of total exports minus imports), the projection in 2022 was stable at US$ 56 billion of positive result. For next year, the estimate of market experts dropped from US$ 51 billion to US$ 50.65 billion of surplus. Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the inflow of foreign direct investment into Brazil this year remained at US$ 58 billion. For 2023, the estimate remained at US$ 70 billion in income.