Focus: financial market raises inflation forecasts for the 2nd week and sees a rate of 5.15% in 2022

The financial market raised, for the second consecutive week, its forecasts for inflation this year, from 5.09% to 5.15%. The data are included in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank on Monday morning (24).

For 2023, estimates point to a 3.40% rise in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), unchanged from the previous week.

Amid higher expectations for inflation, economists consulted by the monetary authority see a Selic rate of 11.75% per year in December, but falling to 8% per year at the end of 2023, also unchanged from the last survey.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets at the beginning of February and the Selic rate is expected to rise by 1.5 points, to 10.75% per year.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, Focus maintained its bet on a slight expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, of 0.29%, while for 2023, estimates were reduced, from growth of 1.75% to 1 .69%.

Finally, with regard to expectations for the exchange rate, the projections for the dollar traded at R$5.60 at the end of the year were maintained, but the bets for the currency at the end of 2023 were raised, from R$5.46 to BRL 5.50.

