Follow these 5 techniques and increase your Nubank card limit faster

THE Nubank emerged in the financial market with the mission of reducing bureaucracy in banking processes and facilitating people’s daily lives. The idea is to democratize access to services that until then were not very accessible to a good portion of the population.

And the flagship of this entire revolution was undoubtedly the Nubank credit card, completely exempt from annuity. But despite the easiness of access of the roxinho – nickname given to the bank card by users – many people feel dissatisfied with the limit offered in the tool, that is, with its purchasing power.

It is common that, initially, when applying for a credit card, the limit offered is lower than desired and that only with time of use it will gradually increase.

And this rule also applies to the Nubank credit card. However, there are some techniques for using the service that will make this increase in purchasing power faster.

5 foolproof techniques to increase the Nubank card limit

Check out some tips given by Nubank itself that will help boost your credit card limit:

  • For starters, keep your monthly income always up to date on the Nubank app;
  • Focus most of your spending on the Nubank credit card;
  • Make the most of the current limit, but without exceeding the spending margin and generating indebtedness;
  • Avoid delays and pay the invoice in full by the due date stipulated by the digital bank. Another tip is to keep the invoice up to date and choose a due date that is close to the salary receipt date;
  • Do not use revolving credit, which is to pay only the minimum amount of the invoice as opposed to its full amount.

In addition to these tips, an essential one is not to have your name dirty in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Negatives make the score drop drastically and, after that, it takes time to get up.

