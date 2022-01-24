Foods you should avoid to maintain your mental well-being

Have you ever stopped to think how much food influences our well-being and especially our mental health? Therefore, it is essential that everyone has a healthy diet not only for the sake of aesthetics, but for the good of health in general.

In this sense, today we want to talk about some foods that when ingested can help in the treatment of mental disorders and can still contribute to the improvement of these paintings.

Research shows that most mental disorders are inflammatory, as are many other health problems in our bodies. This process is capable of causing inflammation in the body and some foods, especially industrialized foods, have a very high potential to inflame the body due to the high concentration of hydrogenated fats and sugar.

Still on the list of inflammatory foods are ultra-processed foods, rich in preservatives, refined foods and white flour. These foods combined with chronic inflammation, which is caused by some disorder, can contribute considerably to the diagnosed patient becoming decompensated.

Understand how inflammation occurs

Let’s use the example of a person who is chronically anxious. She always has an anticipatory thought, as if each step is a huge challenge and very difficult to overcome. The body understands that it could suffer an attack at any moment and starts producing a hormone that collaborates with the release of corticosteroids.

This corticosteroid is responsible for bringing all the inflammatory cells together so that they can protect the person from suffering that attack. During everyday life, this reaction can chronically cause inflammatory movements, causing the person to always be inflamed.

What foods support mental well-being?

First, natural and organic foods are the best options to promote well-being in general, always going against the grain of processed foods. For this mental well-being, it is important to eat foods rich in omega-3 and choline, one of the B vitamins.

Choline promotes mental health and also improves mood, and the best thing is that it is always present in dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli, garlic, turmeric and cold and ice water fish that feed on algae, which are also rich in omega-3. A very good bet are also ginger, flaxseed, onion and walnuts.

However, care must be taken with fish sold on a large scale, which are kept in breeding grounds, being fed with ration. In these, the concentration of omega-3 is not as good as in fish that feed on algae.