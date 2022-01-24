football news this weekend

Credit: Editing – Photos: Ivan Storti/Santos – Reproduction

Football has been intensely busy in the last 48 hours. In addition to the start of the State Championships in several regions, the Copinha semifinal between São Paulo x Palmeiras attracted spotlights, mainly due to the episode of invasion and knife confusion. The ball market, in turn, was also frantic. See highlights.

São Paulo x Palmeiras: Copinha semifinal is marked by knife on the field and invasion of fans; Look

Regretful scenes were played out in the classic between Tricolor and Verdão, in a single crowd clash, won by the Palestinian team. The game is approaching the last moments, when two São Paulo fans invaded the pitch, and later in the transmission, a small knife was seen, shocking those who followed the transmission. After the intervention of the Military Police, the Choquei-Rei of grassroots football was resumed, and alviverde maintained the score from 1 to 0.

Stadium is hit by fire and sector destroyed; Look

A fire started in a bar inside Wolverhampton Stadium and spread to one of the stands. Despite the scare, there were no injuries or casualties, according to information from local authorities and the club itself.

The fire started around 1:56 am (22:56 GMT) when Wolves security officials called the fire department. Professionals worked for about five hours to fully control the flames.

São Paulo may receive serious punishment after knife incident in Copinha

Due to the unfortunate episode that took place in the semifinal of the main youth football tournament in the country, São Paulo can receive a punishment of up to five years of suspension in Copinha, being prevented from participating in the tournament during this period; know more.

Ball market: Flamengo takes important action to sign Douglas Costa

In order to reinforce Paulo Sousa’s squad, Flamengo would be eyeing the hiring of attacking midfielder Douglas Costa, who was fired from Grêmio, after a turnaround. According to information from journalist Julio Miguel Neto, from the ‘Paparazzo Rubro-negro’ channel, the Gávea team even formalized a proposal for the player.

However, a supposed clause imposed by Tricolor dos Pampas demanding a fine in case the athlete stays in national football can rule out a possible outcome.

Mercado da Bola: Atlético-MG confirms new departure from the club for 2022

Outside Atlético-MG’s plans for 2022, left-back Lucas Hernández is in a “new house”. After being assigned to Cuiabá last season, the player agreed with Sport. The Uruguayan will stay in Pernambuco until the end of the year on loan.

Florentino Pérez gives approval for Real Madrid to make an offer to remove Endrick from Palmeiras

After Barcelona, ​​the young Endrick, from Palmeiras, attracts the attention of another football giant. According to information from the website “Defensa Central”, Juni Calafat, head of Real Madrid’s scouting team, has already warned Merengue president Florentino Pérez about the striker’s talent, who would have already given the positive signal for an attack.

READ TOO:

News about Douglas Costa at Flamengo, Corinthians lends forward, Vidal in Brazil: the latest in football today

Copinha: After invasion and knife, PM arrests four fans in São Paulo x Palmeiras

São Paulo may receive serious punishment after knife incident in Copinha

Cup 2022: final match is defined; know details

Sylvinho says he will be able to climb Corinthians without a striker in 2022

The biggest joke in history? Find out how much Grêmio spent with Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa may have a surprising fate after leaving Grêmio

Gabigol’s manager talks about possible transfer to Barcelona