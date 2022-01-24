Former Pope Benedict admits error in testimony about abuse cases in Germany

Former Pope Benedict acknowledged on Monday that he was present at a 1980 meeting about a sexual abuse case when he was archbishop of Munich, saying he mistakenly told German investigators he had not attended.

A report published last week on abuses in the archdiocese between 1945 and 2019 said then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger failed to act against clerics in four cases of abuse allegations when he was archbishop between 1977 and 1982.

At Thursday’s Munich press conference, lawyers investigating the abuse questioned Benedict’s claim in an 82-page statement that he did not remember attending a meeting in 1980 to discuss the case of an abusive priest.

They said this contradicts documents they have on hand.

In a statement on Monday, the former pope’s personal secretary, Archbishop George Ganswein, said Benedict had attended the meeting, but that the omission was “the result of an oversight in editing the statement” and was not done “in bad faith.” “.

“He (the former pope) is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be forgiven,” Ganswein said.

He said Benedict plans to explain how the mistake happened after he finished reviewing the nearly 2,000-page report, sent electronically last Thursday.

Benedict, who is 94 years old and has been struggling with health, continues to live in the Vatican after resigning from the papacy in 2013.