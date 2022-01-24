Former Santos, Atlético-MG and São Paulo, Ricardo Oliveira is announced by a new club at the age of 41; see the destination

Center-forward remains active and will bet on a new step in his career, this time in the second division of the Paulista Championship

With historic passages through clubs such as saints, São Paulo, Atlético-MGamong others, the center forward Ricardo Oliveira41, is back on the pitch.

The experienced striker was announced this Monday (24) by the Sao Caetano for the dispute of the Campeonato Paulista of the A2 Series, second division of the tournament.

The official announcement was made by the social networks of the ABC Paulista team. With 377 goals scored, Ricardo Oliveira is the second top scorer in Brazilian football in activity. In all, there are 377 career goals.

Ricardo Oliveira will not play this February 2021. At the time, the striker was still in coritiba, club he left at the end of May. The striker even asked for a return to Santos in the second half of 2021, but was not granted.

In an interview given in November last year to the official podcast of Santos, Ricardo Oliveira told the great goal he still has for his career.

“The 800 games, for sure I will reach. But the bigger goal is to finish my career with that closed number of 400 goals. I decided not to play this second half. I received some invitations and I want to thank the clubs that came to me”, said the striker.