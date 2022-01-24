Fourth consecutive day above 50 thousand new cases in Portugal

Portugal confirmed, in the last 24 hours, 58,131 new cases of covid-19, indicates the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) this Saturday (22 January). A further 43 deaths were recorded due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The number of new cases is slightly below the record recorded the day before, of over 58,530 cases. It is, however, the fourth consecutive day with more than 50 thousand new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,176,256 cases of covid-19 have already been recorded in Portugal and 19,539 deaths. This Saturday there are 31,928 more active cases, which reach 454,821. There are even more 26,160 recovered, for a total of 1,701,896.

There are still a further 26,184 contacts under surveillance, for a total of 452,094.

In hospitals there are now 2027 inpatients (17 less than the day before), of which 154 (8 less) are in intensive care units.

Regarding the new cases, almost half (25,255) were registered in the North region, with another 17,165 in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley regions, 8716 in the Center region, 2244 in the Algarve and 1915 in the Alentejo. In Madeira there are another 1708 new cases and in the Azores another 1128.

As for the number of deaths, 18 were recorded in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, 15 in the North, four in the Center and two more in each of the Alentejo and Algarve regions, as well as in Madeira.

Among the 43 deaths, one is in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, three in the 60-69 age group, six in the 70-79 age group and 31 in the over 80 age group.

peak is unpredictable

The new Ómicron variant generated an epidemic wave that is overlapping the last wave generated by the Delta variant, still in December. According to experts’ projections, the peak of this last wave was expected in the previous week or this one that is now ending, but the truth is that the last wave caused by Delta will not reach a peak.

This is because “cases continue to increase, but already due to the wave generated by Ómicron”, explains to DN Professor Carlos Antunes, from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, who is part of the team that has been modeling the evolution of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the professor had told DN that there was already a suspicion that the peak of the Delta wave could have been postponed, but yesterday this was already a confirmed fact: “The peak has been postponed”. And proof of this is the growth registered in R