Fourth consecutive day above 50 thousand new cases in Portugal

Portugal confirmed, in the last 24 hours, 58,131 new cases of covid-19, indicates the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) this Saturday (22 January). A further 43 deaths were recorded due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The number of new cases is slightly below the record recorded the day before, of over 58,530 cases. It is, however, the fourth consecutive day with more than 50 thousand new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,176,256 cases of covid-19 have already been recorded in Portugal and 19,539 deaths. This Saturday there are 31,928 more active cases, which reach 454,821. There are even more 26,160 recovered, for a total of 1,701,896.

There are still a further 26,184 contacts under surveillance, for a total of 452,094.

In hospitals there are now 2027 inpatients (17 less than the day before), of which 154 (8 less) are in intensive care units.

Regarding the new cases, almost half (25,255) were registered in the North region, with another 17,165 in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley regions, 8716 in the Center region, 2244 in the Algarve and 1915 in the Alentejo. In Madeira there are another 1708 new cases and in the Azores another 1128.

