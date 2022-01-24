FPF considered taking Copinha final to Morumbi, but São Paulo refused – 01/24/2022

The São Paulo Football Federation considered taking the Copinha final, between Palmeiras and Santos, to Morumbi. The option, however, was discarded by São Paulo, owner of the stadium. With that, the decision will take place at Allianz Parque, home of the alviverde team, tomorrow (25), at 10 am (Brasilia time).

Morumbi was seen as an option with security and neutrality for the duel between Palmeiras and Santos. São Paulo, however, chose to decline the offer. According to sources inside the club heard by the UOL Esporte, the reason was the lawn. The stadium is in the final stages of preparation to receive games again and the tricolor team did not want to advance the process.

São Paulo’s first appointment at Morumbi in the season is scheduled for next Sunday (30). Rogério Ceni’s team will host Ituano, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the second round of Paulistão.

The Copinha finals traditionally took place at Pacaembu, but the stadium is expected to return only in October next year. The site undergoes works after being granted to the private sector.

Canindé was also consulted, but the FPF opted for Allianz Parque. The decision generated criticism from Santos. The alvinegro team issued a note after the announcement of the decision and stated that the location would privilege Palmeiras and “does not meet the principle of isonomy”.

“Santos FC regrets and repudiates the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to mark the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, this Tuesday (01/25) for Allianz Parque. which in the competition regulations is under the responsibility of the FPF Competitions Department, privileges the other finalist and does not comply with the principle of isonomy. Since the end of the semifinals, on Saturday night, Santos president Andres Rueda kept in touch with the FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, arguing that our opponent had the right to play with fans, but that the stadium should be neutral. Historically, the Copa SP finals take place in Pacaembu, as the regulation itself makes clear. Rueda pointed out several alternatives for the final to take place following the traditional principle of neutrality in this grassroots competition and reiterates its dissatisfaction with the decision”, he published.