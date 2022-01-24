FPF defines the location and time of the Copinha final between Palmeiras and Santos; see | junior soccer cup

Without Pacaembu, which is undergoing renovations, the São Paulo Football Federation decided that Allianz Parque will be the stage for the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup between Palmeiras and Santos.

The classic will be at 10 am on Tuesday, January 25th – the anniversary of the capital of São Paulo, and will have a single crowd, with the presence only of alviverdes in the stands. THE Globe it’s the sportv transmit, and the ge covers it in Real Time.

1 of 1 Copinha Final will be at Allianz Parque — Photo: Reproduction Cup final will be at Allianz Parque — Photo: Reproduction

The FPF released the location and time of the decision on Sunday night, more than 24 hours after Palmeiras eliminated São Paulo (1-0 victory in Barueri).

According to the entity, the decision came after “a thorough analysis of all variables involved in the grand final of the São Paulo Cup and dialogue with the Military Police of São Paulo”.

Santos had already secured the spot on Friday, when they scored 3-0 at América-MG.

Palmeiras seeks an unprecedented title, while Peixe has already been champion three times – 1984, 2013 and 2014.

See the full statement from the FPF below:

“After a thorough analysis of all variables involved in the grand final of the Copa São Paulo and dialogue with the Military Police of São Paulo, the FPF announces the time and place of the match between Palmeiras and Santos.

We faced the impossibility of using Pacaembu, the traditional stage for the Copinha final, and, for safety reasons, other facilities in the capital of São Paulo. Considering the best campaign among the finalists and the regulation of single fans among the classics from São Paulo, Palmeiras would naturally have their fans. Therefore, the grand final will take place at Allianz Parque.