Francisco has just joined – 01/23/2022 – Ruy Castro

One late afternoon the other day, Pope Francis found a loophole in his appointments at the Vatican. He dismissed the security guards, took a cart driven by an employee and went to a record store in Rome called Stereosound. He had known her since he was Cardinal Bergoglio, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and went to Italy on business. I can imagine the amazement of Tiziana, the owner, as she saw who was entering — not the Supreme Pontiff, religious leader of billions, but her old friend, a fan of Mozart and Beethoven.

I can also imagine Francisco’s pleasure in arriving at the shelves, reviewing the records, realizing that he already had everything or being surprised by something new — a more likely hypothesis, since the popes don’t have much time to follow the record labels’ catalogues. As his visit was quick, it is not known whether he had time for the great delight of stores of the genre: socializing with customers, discussing preferences, knowing about a secret release, listening to gossip about this or that artist.

I’m not religious and I don’t have the authority to guess, but of all the popes I’ve been a contemporary of, I can’t think of anyone else who did something similar. Pius 12, Paul 6 and Benedict 16 were too sour; John 23, very old; John Paul I barely warmed the throne; and João Paulo 2º would not pass for a record store, it would go straight to the live show. Only Francisco seems to me to still be able to indulge in this simple and now rare practice: taking a record out of its wrapper, putting it on the platter and clicking the play button.

Tiziana presented him with a CD of classical music. He accepted and thanked. But let’s not forget that, in real life, Francisco is called Jorge Mario and he is Argentinian. In the past, the roar of a bandoneón in Boca was no stranger to him.

Who knows, maybe he would prefer a Sexteto Mayor CD, with “Adiós Nonino”? Julio Sosa, with “Cambalache”? Virginia Luque, with “Nostalgias”? Edmundo Rivero, with “Garufa”?