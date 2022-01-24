French designer Thierry Mugler dies, aged 73 – 01/23/2022 – Illustrated

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday (23). He was 73 years old and the cause of death was not revealed.

The information was released in a post on Mugler’s official Instagram account. “We are devastated to announce the death of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler this Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement reads.

Born in Strasbourg, France, in 1948, Mugler was a professional dancer for six years before moving to Paris, aged 24, and working as a photographer. He was also a window dresser at a clothing store, where he began to design his first pieces.

Mugler founded the eponymous brand in 1974, and enjoyed its heyday in the 1980s, putting on the performance shows and shows that have become one of his hallmarks, as well as the sculptural designs and provocative clothing. In the following decade, he debuted in haute couture and started making perfumes — like Angel, which became an icon of a generation.

The stylist moved to New York in 2002, when he retired and retired from public life. In addition to producing costumes for Cirque du Soleil, Mugler went on to dress celebrities such as Beyoncé. He signs all the costumes for the “I am….” tour, which the singer launched in 2009.

Mugler has dressed names like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, David Bowie, George Michael and Miley Cyrus, among many others. He has also released photography books and directed shorts and commercials and designed costumes for films and plays.