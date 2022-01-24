French surgeon tries to sell X-ray of Bataclan bombing victim as NFT | World

A renowned French surgeon tried to sell an NFT of the X-ray of a young woman injured at the Bataclan, a concert hall that was one of the venues attacked by terrorists in the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris, which left 130 dead and more than 350 injured. (see more below) .

The revelation was made by the website of the newspaper “Mediapart” on Saturday (22), and now orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Masmejean will be sued by APHP, the network that manages public hospitals in Paris, and reported to the French Federal Council of Medicine.

The decision to sue Masmejean was announced by the director of Parisian public hospitals, Martin Hirsch, who called the behavior “hateful” and “contrary to deontology”, “which violates the values ​​of APHP and public service”.

In another message, sent to APHP officials, Hirsch said Masmejean’s attitude is a “scandalous act committed by a surgeon, university professor and doctor at the European hospital Georges Pompidou”.

The X-ray was taken during the care of the survivor, who was operated on by Masmejean. According to the report, the surgeon tried to auction the radiograph on the website OpenSea, which specializes in selling NFT objects, and the image could be purchased for U$S 2,776 (about R$ 15,000).

The NFT was still available on OpenSea on Sunday (23), and under the photo of the ad, the doctor says that the victim “lost her boyfriend in the attack and had an open fracture in her left forearm, with a kalachnikov bullet embedded in the skin tissues”. .

NFT is the acronym for “non fungible token” (or “non fungible token”, in free translation), a technology that allows the registration of any type of digital file. With this, NFT transforms the file into a unique object (a kind of “digital authenticity stamp”).

The technology transforms the digital file into a crypto asset that can be traded and uses numerical codes that allow its transfer, but not its reproduction. (see more about NTFs in the video below).

When contacted, the surgeon stated that his intention was “pedagogical”, but later questioned his act from an “ethical” point of view and acknowledged that he was “wrong” by not asking for authorization for the patient.

The main association of victims of November 13, “Life for Paris”, said in a statement that it “will defend the victim of the attack, who today is also the victim of the greed of a doctor who has forgotten the code of ethics and has no common sense or empathy”.

Another association, “Fraternity and Truth”, stated that the act was “hateful” and does not represent the work of health professionals, in whom we have full confidence”.

Simultaneous attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France and cafes and restaurants left 130 dead and more than 350 injured in Paris on 13 November 2015.

The night of horror was the biggest terrorist attack in French history and the worst attack on the French capital since World War II.

First, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the football stadium, where a friendly game between France and Germany was taking place. Among the thousands of fans in attendance was then French President François Hollande.

Two other terrorists continued the action, killing a bus driver. In the central part of the city, two different groups fired on people who were in bars and restaurants and in the Bataclan, where most of the victims died.

The French justice system began to try the defendants in the attacks on September 8, 2021. The case has 20 defendants and nearly 1,800 civil parties involved.

Of the 20 accused, 11 are in prison, 3 respond to the process in freedom and 6 are dead, but will be tried anyway.. Twelve defendants can be sentenced to life imprisonment.