Fund leader created by Anne Frank’s father criticizes investigation, says newspaper

The head of a foundation established by Anne Frank’s father has criticized an investigation into the betrayal that led to the family’s capture by the Nazis and which points to a Jewish notary as a prime suspect, saying it was “full of errors” and offered no evidence, according to report in a Swiss newspaper.

Anne and seven other Jews were discovered by the Nazis on August 4, 1944, after having been in hiding for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam. All were deported and Anne died in Bergen Belsen camp at age 15. His now famous diary was later published by his father, Otto Frank.

A team that includes retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and 20 other historians, criminologists and data experts last week identified a relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, as the prime suspect in the hideout. A book detailing the findings was published on Tuesday.

“It did not help to discover the truth, but to confuse and, in addition, it is full of errors,” said John Goldsmith, chairman of the Basel-based Anne Frank Fund, created by Otto Frank, in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick am Sonntag. .

Some experts stressed that the evidence against Van den Bergh was inconclusive. Goldsmith said the team of researchers, who called it commercial rather than academic, presented no evidence to support the claim.

“That evidence simply wasn’t produced. Simply putting out a claim that in public discussion becomes something of a fact borders on a conspiracy theory,” Goldsmith said.

“Now the main statement is: a Jew betrayed Jews. It sticks in the memory and is disturbing.”