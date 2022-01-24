Future Ibovespa falls and dollar rises with increased geopolitical tension and attention to the Fed; Budget on the radar

After a week of highs for the Ibovespa, against Wall Street, which closed in the worst week since March 2020, the Ibovespa futures contract maturing in February 2022 registered a drop of 0.38%, to 109,125 points, according to quotation from 9:09 am (Brasilia time) this Monday (24).

The index follows the scenario of greater tension abroad, with a sharp drop in European stock markets, between 1.2% and 2.4%, also following Friday’s losses in American markets.

The US futures indexes began to have slight losses on Monday after registering slight highs earlier. On investors’ radar this week is the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The expectation is for the maintenance of basic interest rates, but with signs of the first rate increase for the March meeting.

In Europe, attention should also be paid to the tension between Russia and Ukraine, which impacts markets.

In a 90-minute meeting on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Kremlin could reduce tensions if it removed 100,000 troops, as well as war equipment, from the Ukrainian border. After the meeting, Blinken told the press that the United States is not convinced of Russia’s claim that the country is not preparing an invasion.

Russian officials have been urging the United States to prevent an eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The country also demanded that the US not establish military bases on the territory of any of the states that made up the former Soviet Union, or “use their infrastructure for any military activity, or develop bilateral military cooperation with them”. Ukraine has been seeking to join NATO since 2002. A clause in the military treaty provides that any attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Western officials, including US President Joe Biden, have already said they expect Moscow to launch an attack on Ukraine. US intelligence indicates that this could happen within a month. On Saturday, Britain warned that it would react with sanctions if Russia imposes a pro-UK leader over Ukraine. On Sunday, the US State Department recommended that all its citizens leave Ukraine immediately, citing massive military movement at the border.

The tension in Eastern Europe even contributed to the rise in oil prices on Monday, but the commodity began to operate close to stability during the morning. However, another factor is tension in the United Arab Emirates, where oil trucks were attacked by a deadly drone commanded by Yemen’s Houthi rebels last week. In addition, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which includes Russia, is struggling to reach its target of increasing production.

Budget and Focus

Returning to Brazil, in the field of politics, we highlight the news that President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the 2022 budget.

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed BRL 3.184 billion from the 2022 Budget. Of the total, BRL 1.823 billion correspond to commission amendments and BRL 1.823 billion to discretionary expenses, those that are under the control of ministries. The size of the cut is greater than the BRL 2.8 billion announced by Bolsonaro over the weekend, but well below the amount suggested by the Ministry of Economy, which pointed to the need to restore BRL 9 billion in mandatory expenses this year.

This is the only veto of the president to the text that came out of the National Congress, and it is published in the Official Gazette (DOU) of this Monday, 24, as well as the full text of the law.

According to the calculations of the XP Economics team, in the approved budget, mandatory expenses were R$ 16 billion less than necessary, so the veto should have been greater. “Anyway, this is something that the Executive Branch could adjust during the budget execution throughout the year without great difficulties”, highlights the analysis team of the house.

Attention should also be paid to the Focus, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning. The financial market raised, for the second consecutive week, its forecasts for inflation this year, from 5.09% to 5.15%.

For 2023, estimates point to a 3.40% rise in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), unchanged from the previous week.

Amid higher expectations for inflation, economists consulted by the monetary authority see a Selic rate of 11.75% per year in December, but falling to 8% per year at the end of 2023, also unchanged from the last survey.

corporate radar

Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4)

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) had a negative operating cash flow of R$165 million in November. The data is included in the company’s monthly activity report.

The result comes after a negative cash generation of R$ 136 million in October.

Oi’s investments reached BRL 198 million in November 2021.

Thus, the final cash balance of the companies under reorganization decreased by R$ 137 million in November/21, totaling R$ 2.628 billion.

IRB (IRBR3)

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a net loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, compared to losses of BRL 134.8 million in November 2020.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$510.4 million, compared to losses in the same period in 2020 of R$1.006 billion, a loss reduction of 49.3%.

CCR ( [ativo= CCRO3])

CCR informed that it signed with the government of the State of Minas Gerais the concession contract to operate Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, for 30 years.

JHSF (JHSF3)

JHSF (JHSF3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$200 million.

The funds obtained through the issuance will be fully used to reinforce working capital and refinance the company’s financial liabilities.

American (AMER3)

As of this Monday (24), the shares LAME3 and LAME4 will no longer be traded on B3 and will be merged into Americanas (AMER3). Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold.

