Gamblers from Sinop and Cuiabá win prizes of R$ 41 thousand in Mega Sena – Só Notícias

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Gamblers from Sinop and Cuiabá win prizes of R$ 41 thousand in Mega Sena – Só Notícias 2 Views

Two players from Mato Grosso are among the 74 that were contemplated last night in the Mega Sena draw. They match five of the six numbers drawn and will receive R$41,000 each.

In Sinop, the bettor bought the ticket at a lottery shop and marked six numbers, a bet considered simple. In Cuiabá, the bettor chose to use an electronic channel to place the simple bet.

In addition to the 74 players who won prizes for five hits, Caixa Econômica also awarded 4,300 lucky ones who got four numbers right. Each one will receive R$ 1 thousand. The main prize, destined for those who hit the six dozen, had no winner and totaled R$ 28.5 million.

As Só Notícias already informed, last Wednesday (19), other two gamblers from Mato Grosso were awarded on the Mega Seine. The lucky ones are from the cities of Colniza and Peixoto de Azevedo. Both made single bets, with six numbers, and hit five. Each one will receive R$ 38.3 thousand.

On Thursday (20), a gambler from Cuiabá hit the 7 numbers of Timemania, one of the Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries. He alone won the top prize of R$10 million.

Só Notícias/Herbert de Souza (photo: advisory)

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Woman finds out she won more than R$ 16 million in raffle after looking at spam box in email – Mundo

the american Laura Spears, a resident of Oakland, Michigan, discovered in an unusual way that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved