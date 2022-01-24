Gamblers from Sinop and Cuiabá win prizes of R$ 41 thousand in Mega Sena – Só Notícias

Two players from Mato Grosso are among the 74 that were contemplated last night in the Mega Sena draw. They match five of the six numbers drawn and will receive R$41,000 each.

In Sinop, the bettor bought the ticket at a lottery shop and marked six numbers, a bet considered simple. In Cuiabá, the bettor chose to use an electronic channel to place the simple bet.

In addition to the 74 players who won prizes for five hits, Caixa Econômica also awarded 4,300 lucky ones who got four numbers right. Each one will receive R$ 1 thousand. The main prize, destined for those who hit the six dozen, had no winner and totaled R$ 28.5 million.

As Só Notícias already informed, last Wednesday (19), other two gamblers from Mato Grosso were awarded on the Mega Seine. The lucky ones are from the cities of Colniza and Peixoto de Azevedo. Both made single bets, with six numbers, and hit five. Each one will receive R$ 38.3 thousand.

On Thursday (20), a gambler from Cuiabá hit the 7 numbers of Timemania, one of the Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries. He alone won the top prize of R$10 million.

Só Notícias/Herbert de Souza (photo: advisory)