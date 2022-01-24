Geopolitics Marks Negative Openings in FOMC Week and IPCA-15

The natural concern of investors this week with the decision of the FOMC, where the beginning of the normalization of can be announced before tapering (reduction of the repurchase and purchase of assets) joins the geopolitical issue in an intense way.

There is no short-term news on the Russian-Ukrainian issue, after all, since the annexation of Crimea, the situation in the region remains tense and it is a final test for the government, considered weak in geopolitical terms, with the Armed Forces worn out by excessive concern about issues. identities and little with military issues.

The signs that something more serious was about to happen are swelled by the movement of troops and the conversation between the US and Russia promised for last Friday must have brought the definitive signal, with the withdrawal of essential personnel from the embassies.

The problem for the American government is not even the Ukrainian question, as the way in which the country’s insertion into NATO was taking shape marked excessive pressure on Moscow, similar to the pressure created by the USSR when it placed missiles in Cuba in the 1960s.

Obviously, the invasion or annexation of the country is a ridiculously heavy answer to the question, as was the annexation of Crimea, heavily populated by Russians and their descendants.

The real problem for the US government is to once again face a military power that is comparable to its own in nuclear terms, with which the response cannot be a simple military attack, as it usually does with other countries.

To make matters worse, by showing any sign of weakness, the US government makes room for the Chinese invasion of Taiwan, another power with which the US cannot simply invade and hence the weight of the geopolitical issue affecting markets, already fearful of the signal to be given. issued by the Federal Reserve this week.

Locally, the focus is on the heavy agenda, but which tends to send positive signals to the Brazilian economy, such as weaker inflation, a reduction in the , rising revenue, inflow of foreign investment, balanced by higher wholesale prices and a drop in job creation and in the US, in addition to FOMC, the , real estate market and activity.

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is negative and NY futures open lower, with geopolitical questions and fears for the decision of the FOMC.

In Asia-Pacific, mixed markets, awaiting the decision of the American central bank.

The operates higher against most of the central currencies, while the Treasuries operate negative on all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, declines, except for gold, due to its defensive nature.

It opens lower in London and New York, despite fears of lower supply.

The volatility index opens up 3.54%.

EXCHANGE

: BRL 5.4512 / 0.27%

: US$ 1.13 / -0.150%

: ¥ 113.54 / -0.079%

: US$ 1.35 / -0.192%

(1 m): 5463.61 / 1.14%

FUTURE INTEREST (DI)

DI – January 23: 11.88% pa (-1.17%)

DI – January 24: 11.46% pa (0.13%)

DI – January 26: 11.18% pa (1.73%)

DI – January 27: 11.30% pa (1.85%)

STOCK EXCHANGES

CLOSURE

: -0.1469% / 108,942 points

: -1.2963% / 34,265 points

: -2.7208% / 13,769 points

: 0.24% / 27,588 points

: -1.24% / 24,656 points

: -0.51% / 7,140 points

OPENING

: -1.504% / 15369.27 points

: -1.618% / 6954.19 points

: -0.653% / 7445.23 points

: -0.26% / 109442.00 points

: -0.14% / 4384 points

: 0.152% / 14387.00 points

COMMODITIES

: -0.32% / 105.02 points

WTI Oil: -0.26% / $84.92

: 0.18% / $88.05

: 0.33% / $1,841.52

: -0.89% /‎‎ $129.49

: -0.04% / $1,412.25

: -0.04% / $615.25

: -1.09% / $236.00

: -0.26% / $18.88