Girl survives a snowstorm thanks to a mutt | puppies

Ten-year-old girl hugged stray dog ​​and managed to survive

A ten-year-old girl survived a winter storm in Russia. The child was saved due to a stray dog ​​that gave him heat amid the extreme temperatures, USA Today reported.

Little Vika Z. was located about 18 hours after being reported missing, suffering from frostbite and hugging the animal. from Russia, north of Japan and across the ocean from Alaska.

A heavy blizzard caused piles nearly 60 centimeters high and temperatures dropped to 11 degrees below zero, local police said. Weather conditions made the search difficult, leading rescuers to believe they would not find her alive.

“The fact that the girl is still alive at this time is really a miracle,” volunteer Anatoly Ivanov told a local newspaper.

A person in the area called authorities to report seeing a girl playing with a stray dog ​​near a shelter.

The girl, who was dressed appropriately for the cold, was found under a porch hugging the animal “to keep warm” and sitting on a mattress on the snowy street.

She was taken to the hospital, where it was reported that she was suffering from “mild frostbite”.

According to The Daily Mail, local authorities have assured that the girl loves to play with animals and that, just as she was going to feed the stray dogs after school, she was caught in the storm. The dog that protected the minor was not found and is sought after by the community to be adopted.