Girl survives heavy snowstorm by hugging dog

A 10-year-old girl survived a night in a heavy snowstorm hugging a dog in the Russian city of Uglegorsk, according to state TV and local media. The incident took place on January 13.

According to the Daily Mail, Vika Z dropped out of school but was unable to return home due to the weather situation. According to CNN, the city is on the Russian island of Sakhalin, in western Russia, which was hit by heavy snowfall and winds of 61 to 80 km per hour and freezing temperatures.

Authorities and local residents searched for the girl overnight after her parents reported her missing. She was only found after 18 hours.

Search groups focused on homes with pets, as residents reported seeing the girl playing with a dog the night before she disappeared. The girl’s parents also told police how much she loved playing with pets.

A volunteer found the girl the next morning, with the dog and hugging him for warmth, according to Russian state TV. The girl, who was dressed to face the low temperatures, said she was “hugging a cute dog to keep warm”.

She was sheltered under a low porch clinging to the animal as they shared a mattress.

Vika was taken to the hospital with minor burns from the cold, but was discharged the same day.

“The fact that the girl has survived this long is really a miracle,” Anatoly Ivanov, a volunteer who helped with the search, told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

“Fortunately, everything turned out well for the girl,” a spokesperson for the Uglegorsk police said, according to local news agency ASTV.