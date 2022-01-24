Gkay says he invited Paulo André to Farofa ‘in the intention’

Gkay proved that Paulo André was successful with women even before entering the BBB 22!

This morning, during the party on the reality show, the influencer revealed that she called the athlete to Farofa with ulterior motives.

“Yes, guys, I called Paulo André to Farofa with the intention, and whoever wants to can judge me,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Gkay, Paulo André also caught the attention of Anitta, who gave up her crush on Rodrigo and announced: “Hi, Paulo, what are you doing when you leave this house?”

At BBB 22, Paulo aroused Maria’s interest and seemed to be corresponding with her sister until Jade Picon entered the house. Yesterday, the singer called the athlete a “palmiteiro”, a term used to describe black people who prefer to relate to white people. He doesn’t seem to have liked the nickname, and he withdrew from the place on the spot.