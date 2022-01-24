Gkay says he invited Paulo André to Farofa ‘in the intention’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gkay says he invited Paulo André to Farofa ‘in the intention’ 6 Views

Gkay proved that Paulo André was successful with women even before entering the BBB 22!

This morning, during the party on the reality show, the influencer revealed that she called the athlete to Farofa with ulterior motives.

“Yes, guys, I called Paulo André to Farofa with the intention, and whoever wants to can judge me,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Gkay, Paulo André also caught the attention of Anitta, who gave up her crush on Rodrigo and announced: “Hi, Paulo, what are you doing when you leave this house?”

At BBB 22, Paulo aroused Maria’s interest and seemed to be corresponding with her sister until Jade Picon entered the house. Yesterday, the singer called the athlete a “palmiteiro”, a term used to describe black people who prefer to relate to white people. He doesn’t seem to have liked the nickname, and he withdrew from the place on the spot.

BBB 22: Who will be the first brother or sister to kiss in the house?

7.87%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.10%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.12%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.40%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.63%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

13.37%

Globe Communication

4.98%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.93%

Playback/Gshow

8.01%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.96%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.33%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.54%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.98%

Disclosure / Globe

11.50%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.68%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.80%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.91%

Playback / Playplus

14.11%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.38%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.40%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 2147 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Goiás Court analyzes property and asset sharing · TV News

The sharing of assets of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) is already being discussed at the Goiás …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved