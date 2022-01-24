GMC Yukon XL was Schwarzenegger’s car involved in accident

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an accident in Los Angeles. The Austrian-born American, was driving a GMC Yukon at the time of the collision.

According to witnesses, Schwarzenegger would have made a left turn at a traffic light. Due to the massive size of the SUV and the size of the wheels, the movie star’s Yukon climbed into another vehicle.

In a photo posted on social media, the hit vehicle can be identified as a second-generation Toyota Prius, with Schwarzenegger himself next to it.

According to the statement to the police, the driver of the sedan ended up suffering head injuries, being taken seriously injured to the hospital.

At the moment of the collision, the driver’s airbag was deployed, but looking at the image, the windshield was not intruded by the huge sport utility vehicle resting on the “compact” sedan.

Schwarzenegger promised to visit the driver of the car at the hospital.

It is not yet known what the penalty will be for the Terminator and Predator star, but he would have shown interest in helping the victim, which counts in this case.

The victim’s car had damage to the front and windshield, while Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon was hit in the side.

A third vehicle was involved, a current-generation Corolla Sporty.

The GMC Yukon is a cousin of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the Cadillac Escalade, however, this huge SUV has a long version, the XL, the same one used by Schwarzenegger at the time of the accident.

Arnold’s Yukon XL is from the Denali version, the most luxurious in the range, which starts at US$74,395 when equipped with a 426 horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine and 63.4 kgfm.

This engine is the same as the Schwarzenegger and has a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

However, the GMC Yukon XL Denali still has the option of a 280 horsepower Duramax 3.0 inline six and the same torque, as well as a transmission and traction. Part of $72,795.