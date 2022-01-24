Goiás Court analyzes property and asset sharing · TV News

The sharing of assets of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) is already being discussed at the Goiás Court of Justice. goiânia.

The discussion will involve the survey of the set of assets that make up the heritage left by the sertaneja to be shared between possible heirs or legatees. The information about the beginning of the process was published this Sunday by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo.

The singer entered memory as one of the most successful singers of the current generation of Brazilian country music. She died at just 26 years old in a plane crash that shook the entire country on November 5 of last year.

Marília Mendonça left a young son, the result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff. Léo turned two years old on December 16th and is the natural heir to the singer’s entire inheritance.

Huff was not married to the songwriter. Léo is under the care of his father and maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira. They have joint custody.

The family has not stopped making money from the artist’s compositions, which are always played on the main streaming platforms and, therefore, their heritage continues to grow. Even Marília’s musical partners have hits to be released, as is the case of Naiara Azevedo, who released an unpublished song while singing it inside the house of Big Brother Brasil.

It is estimated that the singer’s monthly income before her early death was around R$ 10 million and that her fortune would reach R$ 500 million.

She accumulated money mainly from shows, lives (during the pandemic), royalties and products. But he owned assets such as real estate and vehicles. So far, the correct values ​​of their investments have not been disclosed.