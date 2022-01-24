Google opens new vacancies and wants to double its team of engineers in Brazil by 2023 | Technology

Google announced this Monday (24) that it plans to double its team of engineers in Brazil. By the end of 2023, the company’s objective is for the department to increase from 200 to 400 professionals.

Some vacancies are already open and are focused on areas such as privacy and data security – Entries can be made on this website. Google says the opportunities will be aimed at its engineering teams in the cities of São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

According to the company, part of the vacancies are aimed at black professionals. The selection process is the same, but opportunities are identified on the Google website with the “Black Community Inclusion” add-on.

‘Can you drink after the vaccine?’: the most asked question by Brazilians on Google since the beginning of the immunization campaign

Programming course exclusively for women offers 25 free seats

Google’s recruitment leader for Latin America, Daniel Borges, said the company has a global commitment to becoming more representative and diverse.

“For this reason, we will continue with our efforts to hire people from the black community, providing dedicated channels for application in the areas of engineering and business”, said the executive.

The initiative began to be tested by the company at the end of last year and should be used for more vacancies in the areas of technology and business during 2022.

2 of 2 Google’s office in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Disclosure/Google Google’s office in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Disclosure/Google

The Google Careers website shows the list of available vacancies and allows you to apply filters by criteria such as qualification, experience level and city. To apply, simply click on one of the opportunities and select the “Apply” option.

The vacancies follow the hybrid model, in which a large part of the team works three days in the office and two days remotely.