Google sued in the US over Pixel 4 false advertising

Google is being sued in the state of Texas by false advertising of the Pixel 4 line. Although we are in the sixth generation of Google smartphones, the process only took shape now after the attorney general, Ken Paxton, ended the collection of evidence and presented the material to the Montgomery District Court.

According to the prosecutor, Google promoted the Pixel 4 in 2019 on several radio stations in Texas, but the company involved in the production of the commercials “lied” to consumers.

Google hired iHeartMedia to record and distribute radio advertisements in several cities in Texas, and all the advertisements featured reports of announcers promoting the smartphone sold by Google. However, these people did not have access to the device before the recording of the ads.

Paxton states that the recorded reports were the result of rigid scripts created by Google itself and that, therefore, the “personal experience” of personalities were invented.