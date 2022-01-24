Google sued in the US over Pixel 4 false advertising

Google is being sued in the state of Texas by false advertising of the Pixel 4 line. Although we are in the sixth generation of Google smartphones, the process only took shape now after the attorney general, Ken Paxton, ended the collection of evidence and presented the material to the Montgomery District Court.
According to the prosecutor, Google promoted the Pixel 4 in 2019 on several radio stations in Texas, but the company involved in the production of the commercials “lied” to consumers.
Google hired iHeartMedia to record and distribute radio advertisements in several cities in Texas, and all the advertisements featured reports of announcers promoting the smartphone sold by Google. However, these people did not have access to the device before the recording of the ads.
Paxton states that the recorded reports were the result of rigid scripts created by Google itself and that, therefore, the “personal experience” of personalities were invented.
According to the prosecution, it is not possible to have personal reports of people who have never tried the smartphone. Attached, the process brings some texts that were present in the advertisement.
The only thing I love more than taking the perfect photo? take the perfect photo
at night. With the Google Pixel 4, both are easy. It’s my favorite phone camera, especially in low light, thanks to the night mode.
I’ve been taking studio shots and everything… of my son’s football game […]
meteor shower… a rare spotted owl that landed in my backyard.
According to the company responsible for the production of advertising pieces, the announcers asked Google for the smartphone to try to adapt the reports, but the search giant denied it. The script was extremely rigid and could not be modified without the manufacturer’s consent.
iHeartMedia also said that the announcers themselves complained of providing a “personal endorsement of a product that had never been seen or used”.
eight iHeartMedia personalities shot the ads for the Pixel 4 line before launch, and the pieces ran 2,405 times between October 28, 2019 and December 2, 2019.
With the Texas campaign over, Google requested new recordings from iHeartMedia so they could be released in other states. The company returned to order Pixel 4 units from the manufacturer and the request was again denied.
Eventually, Google ended up sending 5 Pixel 4 devices to announcers, but they were used.
For now, Google has not commented on the lawsuit, but the prosecution is demanding that the company be convicted of violating consumer law laws. If convicted, Google may be forced to pay a fine of up to $24 million.
