Government can give discount on electricity bill to 35 million families

More than 35 million Brazilians will have discounts on their electricity bills this beginning of the year. It is because, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, these families managed to save and have consumption within the limit suggested by the government to have bonuses in the tariff.

By the rules of the federal government program, the discount can be up to 20% of the value of the electricity bill. And it goes for those who had a reduction of at least 10% in their energy bill compared to the same period in 2020.

Electricity bill discount

The savings refer to the months between September and December of last year. Thus, those who had a reduction in consumption will now be able to count on this bonus. The amount, according to the federal government, will be R$ 2.4 million, which will be deducted from families.

The program was created by the federal government last year, in an attempt to encourage a reduction in energy consumption due to water scarcity. The lack of rains lowered the level of reservoirs and left Brazil in a critical situation that has consequences even at the beginning of the year.

According to data from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, household savings resulted in more than 5.6 million megawatt hours (MWh). A large economy that, according to the government, represents all consumption in states such as Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

Thus, the measure is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electricity Consumption. And it goes for all types of consumers, whether residential, industrial, commerce, services, rural and public service.

In this way, through the program, the discount will be made automatically, without the families having to make any type of request. And the bonus will be informed in the January electricity bill, with a reduction in the value of the following month’s bill.