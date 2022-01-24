Government makes mandatory in Amazonas exam that checks vitamin level that fights covid

Manaus/AM – The exam to check levels of vitamin D in the body is now mandatory in the public health network (SUS). The measure was adopted by the Government of Amazonas and has been in effect since January 12th.

Physicians in the network should include in routine exams checking the dosages of the vitamin in the body. In addition to vitamin, the substance has a hormone function that is essential for those infected with the covid-19 virus to fully recover.

“It was observed by studies over these years of pandemic, that people who have vitamin D, normal, have a more favorable evolution for Covid-19 one of the studies was conducted by researchers at Northwestern University in the United States,” explains the pediatrician to pediatrician Jackeline Galdino.

The specialist explains that the lack of vitamin D can generate an increased risk of heart problems, diabetes, certain types of cancer and facilitate infection by flu and colds.

Caution

The benefits of vitamin D are undeniable, however, its use without a prescription or professional advice is not recommended. The excess of the substance in the body can have adverse effects and even cause diseases, as the doctor explains.

“The excess of vitamin D can generate toxicity, which causes calcium reabsorption in the bones, in the intestine, thus generating hypercalcemia. This increase in calcium can generate a loss of kidney function, can generate kidney stones, in addition to symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, nausea, dehydration and anorexia”, concludes Jackeline Galdino.