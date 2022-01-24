Gretchen reveals how she hid her participation in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ from her husband | Chat The Masked Singer Brasil 2022

“I used to say: ‘Oh, love, I’m going to do some recordings’. I couldn’t tell, right?”

See below when Gretchen was unmasked:

Rosa is unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Gretchen also revealed that her sister suspected that she was the one under Rose’s costume. 🌹🌹

“When Rosa was passing by, my sister sent me a message saying ‘I know this timbre'”

1 of 1 Gretchen is the first unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Gretchen is the first unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ – Photo: Globo

Come see in the video how was the presentation of Gretchen like Rose:

Rosa performs on stage at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

The public’s surprise with the discovery was so great that, on social networks, there is no talk of anything else. Gretchen even confessed to Priscilla that she hasn’t had peace of mind since the revelation. 😅😅

“My Twitter doesn’t stop. It’s crazy”

Gretchen also opined about the show’s first couple: Maria Bonita and Lampião. For the singer, underneath the fantasy are Sandy and Junior. Participating in the first season as Brigadeiro, Renata Ceribelli disagreed with her colleague. 🤔 🤔

“The voice is not Sandy and Junior at all”, opined the journalist.

Play and draw your own conclusions:

Lampião and Maria Bonita sing ‘Na Base da Chinela/Eu Só Quero Um Xodó’

Check out all the presentations and the guesses that happened at the premiere 👇