Gretchen reveals how she hid her participation in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ from her husband | Chat The Masked Singer Brasil 2022

Gretchen reveals how she hid her participation in 'The Masked Singer Brasil' from her husband

“I used to say: ‘Oh, love, I’m going to do some recordings’. I couldn’t tell, right?”

See below when Gretchen has been unmasked!

Gretchen also revealed that her sister suspected that she was the one under Rose’s costume. 🌹🌹

“When Rosa was passing by, my sister sent me a message saying ‘I know this timbre'”

Gretchen is the first unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ – Photo: Globo

Come see in the video how was the presentation of Gretchen like Rose!

The public’s surprise with the discovery was so great that, on social networks, there is no talk of anything else. Gretchen even confessed to Priscilla that she hasn’t had peace of mind since the revelation. 😅😅

“My Twitter doesn’t stop. It’s crazy”

Gretchen also opined about the show’s first couple: Maria Bonita and Lampião. For the singer, underneath the fantasy are Sandy and Junior. Participating in the first season as Brigadeiro, Renata Ceribelli disagreed with her colleague. 🤔 🤔

“The voice is not Sandy and Junior at all”, opined the journalist.

Maria Bonita and Lampião form a duo on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

