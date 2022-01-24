Gretchen reveals that she even lied to her husband about The Masked Singer · TV News

Gretchen Miranda said at the meeting this Monday (24) that she even lied to her husband, musician Esdras de Souza, to participate in The Masked Singer Brasil. “I have some campaigns that I’m shooting here, and I said to him: ‘I’m going to shoot a campaign, maybe I’ll take a little longer today’. So he didn’t know anything!”, said the artist.

In addition, she revealed that she surprised her partner by forcing him to watch the show without knowing that she would be the first masked man revealed. “And as I was the last to introduce, we started to think about the names. And we died laughing. Then I said: ‘Love, let’s see who this Rosa is?’. When he saw it, I even recorded his reaction. saying: ‘How did you not warn me!'”, said the Rainha do Rebolado.

Dressed as Rosa, the singer was the first to be eliminated from the program on Sunday (23) and surprised the public and the quintet of judges – none of them bet on the name of the creator of the hit Conga, Conga, Conga. “It was incredible that no one found out or even commented on my name. I felt that I fulfilled the program’s objective, which was for no one to find out who the artist was”, said the brunette to Fátima Bernardes.

The artist was unable to attend the morning show’s studio because her husband tested positive for Covid-19. During the online interview, she also revealed that she was afraid people would find out if she danced on stage at the Sunday attraction.

“We thought of a costume that didn’t show my body, because if I showed my legs and my way of dancing it would make people discover. The choice of repertoire was also well taken care of so that no one would notice. dancing, everyone would notice”, the singer detailed.

She also gave her guesses about the other masquerades on the show. “Yesterday noticing the couple’s tips, we think it’s Sandy and Junior for the tips and voice”, said the singer, in reference to the duo Lampião and Maria Bonita.

“I think the most beloved of this first episode is Urso, because everyone fell in love with him! From the tips I have a hunch: I think it’s Daiane dos Santos”, he speculated.

Check out in the videos below excerpts from Gretchen at the Meeting.