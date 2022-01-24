Heat and rain showers: check the weather forecast for this week – Gerais

Belo Horizonte dawned sunny with a minimum temperature of 17 C and an estimated maximum of 30 C (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

The Sunday that started out sunny in most of Minas Gerais has the possibility of seeing the weather change throughout the afternoon. The forecast, which also applies to Belo Horizonte, is typical of the summer season, when high temperatures combine with the formation of clouds and cause rain showers in isolated spots.

In the capital, the Civil Defense weather forecast indicates that the day will be partly cloudy with isolated rain showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind. The minimum was 17 °C, estimated maximum of 30 °C and the minimum relative humidity around 40% late.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, the day will have cloud cover and rain showers, typical of summer, mainly in the West, South and Northeast regions of Minas Gerais, due to greater atmospheric instability.

In the rest of the state, the probability of rain is small, however, the combination of diurnal heating and availability of humidity can cause isolated rains. Temperatures remain stable, reaching 35ºC in Tringulo Mineiro.

Forecast for the next few days

The weather should remain the same as last week across the Minas Gerais map, with high temperatures and isolated rain showers. Check the forecast for the next few days, according to Inmet:

Monday (24/1)

Minas Gerais: Sky partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, North, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba, West and South/Southwest. Other regions, partly cloudy sky with the possibility of isolated rain showers.

Belo Horizonte: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers.

Tuesday (25/1)

Minas Gerais: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce. Other regions, partly cloudy sky with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Belo Horizonte: Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday (26/1)

Minas Gerais: Partially cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, North, Central Mineira, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba, West, South/Southwest, Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce. Other regions, partly cloudy sky with showers and isolated thunderstorms.