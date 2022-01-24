‘Help, how hot’! BH faces more than 30ºC again, but it will have a turnaround

Sun has already started Monday (24/1) strong in the sky of BH (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) “Help, how hot is this”. The author of the complaint, made yesterday (23/1) in Belo Horizonte on social media, will have to exercise patience: more high temperatures are coming! The weather forecasts thermometers above 30ºC throughout the week, including this Monday (24/1), and the thermal sensation can reach 35ºC. But the weather reserves a twist for the weekend…

“The heat in BH will be extreme in the afternoon, the thermal sensation should reach 35°C, which makes people sweat more. This condition is due to the air humidity that is above 35% in the capital”, explains meteorologist Ruibran Dos Reis, from ClimaTempo.

Therefore, people from Belo Horizonte must remain firm with the fan, air conditioning and even more extreme measures. “I’ve been laughing for half an hour at my niece who lay on the floor in the heat and stayed”, publishes, good-naturedly, Priscila Mordente on Twitter – with the right to a photo of the little one (see below).

For the more fortunate, a swimming pool will be essential to face the week.

In addition to the prevailing heat, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) reinforces the possibility of sometimes strong rain showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

Sunny view in the Pampulha region (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

This condition – high temperatures and rain at the end of the day – is valid until Friday (28/1) for all mining regions, according to Inmet.

turnaround

But next weekend holds an important change. “For the last weekend of January, it is expected to have a drop in temperature and an increase in the volume of rain in Minas”, says Inmet meteorologist Claudemir Azevedo.

“This is due to the passage of a cold front on the coast of the state of São Paulo, which will enter the south of Minas on Saturday and should rain heavily in the municipalities of Serra da Mantiqueira, which border São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In Greater BH, the heaviest rains arrive in the first week of February”, explains the meteorologist.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci