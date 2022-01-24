How do I know if I am entitled to PIS 2022? PIS not enabled, what to do? How to enable PIS in the digital work card?

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts to be paid in February. THE updated calendar of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is split for the two benefits.

About 22 million Brazilians receive this year the salary bonus, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Traditionally, the salary bonus is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day for 12 consecutive months, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now the payment will be made in just two months.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS 2022?

The worker enrolled in the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for at least five years and who has formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation is entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two salaries. minimums.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

Requirements to receive PIS/Pasep 2022:

have worked at least thirty days in the base year

be registered for at least 5 years in PIS/PASEP

have received monthly remuneration of up to 2 minimum wages

be with the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Where does PIS 2022 money fall?

Private sector workers with checking or savings accounts at Caixa will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in February [veja calendário aqui], automatically in the bank, according to the month of your birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil.

Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their account via self-service terminals and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branch’s cash desk, upon presentation of an official identity document.

PIS not enabled, what to do? How to enable PIS in the digital work card?



Did you know that it is possible to easily and quickly consult the PIS/PASEP salary allowance on your cell phone? Well, this is possible through the CTPS Digital application.

In order to have access to the salary allowance information in the Digital Work Card, it will be necessary for the worker to download or update the application on his cell phone.

Then, access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check if you are eligible to receive the benefit, as well as the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The amount of the benefit to be paid to the worker will depend on the number of months he has worked, and the maximum amount to be paid is a minimum wage.

In relation to previous years, the salary allowance calendar has changed and with that, the payment will be made between the months of February and March, but the withdrawal can be made until December of this year.

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive this year’s salary bonus from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa Econômica Federal.

Pasep Calendar 2022

For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, by Banco do Brasil.