How Iran helps Venezuela produce oil despite US sanctions

Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)

BBC News World

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Iran has been shipping gasoline and oil products to Venezuela

From the bowels of the Venezuelan subsoil, more oil began to come out.

After crude oil production in the country has suffered a historic setback in the last two years, reaching the levels of the mid-20th century, in recent months there has been a recovery that raised it last November to an average of 824,000 barrels per day – almost double the 434,000 daily extracted in the same month of 2020.

And, in an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television on January 1, President Nicolás Maduro bragged that the country has again managed to produce 1 million barrels a day.

“The goal for next year is to reach 2 million,” he said.

In 1998, before Hugo Chávez came to power, Venezuela produced about 3.12 million barrels a day, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

After a sharp drop during the 2002-2003 oil tanker strike, production returned in 2004 to 3 million barrels, before starting a slow decline to reach 2.6 million barrels in 2015.

From there, the decline accelerated until it reached the level of 1.14 million barrels per day in November 2018.

Two months later, due to the re-election of Maduro, the United States government imposed sanctions against the Venezuelan oil industry – calling for the “restoration of democracy, free and fair elections, the release of political prisoners and an end to repression” –, which ended helping to ruin the already dwindling production.

Although many experts question the number of barrels announced by Maduro, they recognize that in 2021 Venezuela managed to recover part of its oil production – and point to Iran as a key player in this process.

key exchange

“What has been happening is that Venezuela is importing diluents from Iran — naphtha, condensates, light crude oil — which are being mixed with Venezuelan extra-heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt to increase production,” explains economist José Toro Hardy, who he was a member of the board of directors of PDVSA, a Venezuelan state oil company.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, During the governments of Hugo Chávez and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Venezuela and Iran became strategic allies

He explains that the oil in this region of Venezuela is very heavy and is loaded with sulfur — therefore, it is necessary to mix it with these products to create a more commercial oil.

He points out that Venezuela used to produce these diluents, but that is no longer the case because there are many closed oil fields, and the country’s refineries are working well below capacity.

Hardy indicates that Venezuela will give Iran, in exchange for these diluents, a part of the production of this medium oil.

“Iran, like Venezuela, is the target of US sanctions, and its oil production has dropped dramatically. transported on unrecognized oil tankers, which even turn off their devices so as not to be located by satellite. This is oil that Iran can trade as soon as it has it in its possession”, he adds.

Tehran has also been helping Venezuela with the shipment of gasoline to supply the domestic market of the Latin American country, where the production of this derivative has decreased due to problems in the refineries.

Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at the Baker Institute at Rice University in the United States, highlighted that Venezuelan crude oil production is returning to levels recorded in early 2020, before Russian oil company Rosneft withdrew from Venezuela and prices plummet due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

“PDVSA was able, with Iran’s help, to create a sanctions avoidance structure replacing Rosneft. In addition, Iran has started to supply the diluents that the Russians brought before. All this requires paying intermediaries and covering transport costs. “, wrote Monaldi on Twitter.

The expert added that the collapse in production that took place in 2020 was not the result of a reduction in production capacity, but of difficulties in selling oil at such low prices and evading sanctions.

a limited recovery

Many oil industry analysts, including Hardy and Monaldi, question the 1 million-barrel production volume announced by Maduro — and predict limitations on its growth in the future.

“That seems unlikely, because in August, the government itself said we were at 600,000 barrels,” says Hardy.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Oil has been a central element in Venezuela’s life for a century.

The expert states that, throughout its history, the time when Venezuela managed to increase oil production the most was in 1998, when it was immersed in the ambitious oil opening project – which aimed to increase production through partnerships with private capital. . That year, it increased by 190,000 barrels a day.

“The government’s announcement would imply that, in four months, production would have increased by 400,000 barrels a day. And that seems unlikely”, he reiterates.

He also highlights that there are currently no active drilling rigs in Venezuela, which indicates that the country is not opening new wells.

But he explains that it is possible that PDVSA will be able to increase production by repairing existing wells.

“There are a lot of closed oil wells in Venezuela because the engines or other equipment were stolen. If repaired, you could get an increase in production more or less cheaply, but even so, it would be difficult to reach 400,000 barrels. diaries,” says Hardy.

Monaldi, in turn, warned that the increases that can be achieved in pumping oil with current production capacity are limited.

“Production is likely to be reaching its potential of around 900,000 barrels per day, and additional production will require significant investment in new wells and infrastructure,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hardy agrees that, under current conditions, Venezuelan production has limited room for growth.

“Venezuela has immense oil reserves, but large investments are needed to exploit them. It is estimated that, between investments and expenditures, to recover the production levels of 20 years ago, it would take about US$ 25 billion a year. over the next eight or ten years,” he says.

“It is very difficult that this amount can come today from investments made by Iran, Russia or China, because, in Venezuela, there is a huge lack of legal certainty that also affects them”, he explains.

So, at least according to these calculations, Maduro’s plans to increase production to 2 million barrels a day in 2022 seem far off.