How to determine if the pandemic is over? – 24 Hour Fields

There is no universal definition of the epidemiological parameters of the end of a pandemic. By what metric, then, will we know it’s really over? The World Health Organization has declared the Covid-19 pandemic, but who will tell us when it is over? (read more below)

A feeling has been created that the pandemic will end when all the indicators on the panel reach zero (infections, cases, deaths) or 100 (percentage of vaccination). However, the respiratory pandemics of the last century show that the endings are unclear and that the end of the pandemic is better understood as taking place with the resumption of social life, not with the fulfillment of specific epidemiological goals. (read more below)

The respiratory pandemics of the last 130 years have been followed by annual seasonal waves fueled by viral endemicity that typically continues until the next pandemic. What goes down goes up again, and the difficulty in dating the end of a pandemic is reflected in the history and epidemiological literature. While many scholars describe the “Spanish flu” as occurring in three waves from “1918 to 1919”, references to the “1918 to 1920” pandemic are also plentiful, often capturing what some call the “fourth wave”. Likewise, the mid-century “Asian flu” pandemic is generally described as a two-wave event from 1957 to 1958, but others include a third wave, putting the end of the pandemic in 1959.

This variability in the dating of historical pandemics highlights the imprecise nature of using death rates to determine, even retrospectively, the “end” of a pandemic and the beginning of the interpandemic period. For example, the CDC now claims that about 100,000 Americans died in each of the 1957 and 1968 influenza pandemics. But these estimates include deaths that sometimes occurred in what most researchers would consider to be an intermediate phase between pandemics ( 1957-1960 and 1968-1972, respectively).

