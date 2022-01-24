How to know the PIS balance? How to check PIS by CPF? What is the phone number to consult PIS 2022? It is now possible to consult salary allowance on mobile

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance It is one of benefits most awaited of 2022 You payments are getting closer and closer, taking place in February, according to the calendar of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

Many people want to know whether or not they will receive the benefit. Last Saturday (22), the government released this Saturday (22) consultation for workers who want to know if they are entitled to the PIS/Pasep benefit — and the amount for those who will receive the salary bonus.

Amount of PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 starts in February. The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

How to check PIS by CPF? How to know the PIS balance?

According to the ministry, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or in the GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Phone to consult PIS 2022

The number of telephone to consult the PIS it’s the one central Hello Worker, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

Phone to consult the Pasep 2022

in the case of workers linked to Pasep, there is the option to call the telephone from the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).