How Tonga’s Volcano Torn Underwater Internet Cable Will Be Repaired

An undersea fiber optic cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world was cut during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai undersea volcano in the Pacific.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it could take more than a month to repair the 49,889 km of cable in the South Pacific.

The underwater eruption — followed by a tsunami — on 15 January left Tonga’s 110,000 people stranded.

A 2G wireless connection has been established on the main island, using a satellite dish from the University of the South Pacific. But the service is spotty, and the internet is slow.

