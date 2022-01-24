‘I felt insulted’, says Harry Potter actress who didn’t return to the saga after The Philosopher’s Stone

Despite all the success of the features, Zoë Wanamaker, responsible for bringing Madame Hooch to life, was not very satisfied with her time in the franchise.

Harry Potter is one of the most famous movie franchises today. Adapting the books written by JK Rowling – who, by the way, continues to be involved in controversy -, the saga composed of eight feature films has raised more than seven billion dollars worldwide, configuring great profits for the coffers of the producers. And if in 2021 we had the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with it, we also remember that the franchise does not live only in joy.

Do you remember the flight teacher, Madam Hooch? Well, lived by actress Zoë Wanamaker, the character was largely responsible for one of the most iconic moments of Harry, Ron and Hermione at Hogwarts: the first flight on a broom. Also in charge of Quidditch, Hooch provided the dream of millions of fans around the world, however, in the actress’ view, this experience was not so good, preventing her from returning for later films.

In 2001, the Telegraph published an interview in which Wanamaker described his time in the franchise as “terrible”, giving harsh criticism to the production.

"Some actors signed on for three movies, but the money was so little that I was insulted and only signed on for one. If they wanted me for a sequel, they would have to raise their values.", said the actress.





In addition to disagreeing with the salary, she also regretted not having received royalties fur merchandising involved in the saga. Despite everything, in 2018, the actress ceded her image, along with other actors in the franchise, to the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

It is worth mentioning that on January 1st of this year, the special Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max, an event in which the actors of the saga got together to talk about their experiences during the years of long. In addition to JK Rowling, who was not invited, Wanamaker was another who was absent.

THE ACTOR WHO PLAYED THE FIRST DUMBLEDORE ALSO TURNED DOWN THE ROLE





Unlike Zoë, actor Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, appeared to come to an agreement with Warner regarding his contract fees. In Harris’ words: “I denied [o contrato] and they continued to offer me the role. The more I refused, the more money they offered me.”

After the star’s death in October 2002, Michael Gambon went on to play the respected Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining features, also without complaining about the agreed amount.

