I have itchy throat, is it Covid-19?

Covid-19 affects different people in different ways and with some similar symptoms: fever, cough, tiredness, loss of taste or smell. These signs soon raise the alarm – do I have Covid-19? And with the emergence of new strains of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, or mutations, as they are also known, other symptoms arise. Itchy throat, for example.

Last week, Ronay Galdino, a resident of Riacho Fundo, in the Federal District, felt a slight itching in his throat and thought it was one of the symptoms of Covid-19. “I got an itchy throat from drinking water and swallowing food. I was worried it could be one of the symptoms of Covid.”

Very calm at this time! Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that itchy throat can be caused by several factors. Some of them are: excessive use of the voice; flu and colds; air pollution; animal hair, dust, mold; cold and low air humidity; cigarette smoke; sinusitis or bronchitis.

“Itching can be caused by numerous causes, from covid to other irritations. Itching is nothing more than an irritation phenomenon, inflammation that can be caused from infectious cases to allergic conditions. Dehydration itself, which is very common in Brasília.”

The doctor explains that when itchy throat is associated with Covid, then other symptoms such as runny nose, or congestion and fever, then you need to take the test. In the case of Covid-19, there are different modalities, such as antigen or laboratory PCR tests. In the case of the flu, there are also different types of tests.

In this way, the recommended thing is social distance, hand hygiene, use of mask and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection of environments, isolation of suspected and confirmed cases and quarantine of contacts of cases of the disease, according to medical guidelines.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also recommends vaccination against Covid-19 according to the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19. These measures must be used in an integrated manner in order to control the transmission of SARSCoV-2.