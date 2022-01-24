Ibama helicopter is set on fire during attack in Manaus | amazon

A helicopter was set on fire during an attack when it was parked at the Aeroclube de Manaus, in the Center-South Zone. Military police reported that they were called to the incident on the morning of this Monday (24).
The aircraft is used in operations by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).
The flames completely destroyed the front of the aircraft. The propeller was also partially destroyed.
The Fire Department reported that it was called around 4:20 am, and deployed teams to fight the flames. The team was informed that two men broke into the flying club and set fire to the helicopter.
Helicopter was at the Aeroclube de Manaus when it was attacked. — Photo: Ayrton Senna Gazel/g1 AM
Authorities are treating the case as arson. In the early hours of the morning, agents of the 12th Community Interactive Company (Cicom) were called to the scene.
The Amazon Network requested information from Ibama and the Public Security Secretariat (SPP-AM) about the case, and is awaiting a response.