Ibovespa falls, following the exterior; Locaweb (LWSA3) and Méliuz (CASH3) stand out among casualties

11:58 am – VIX Index, the “fear index”, rises 22.25% to 35.27, highest level since October 2020

11:50 am – Ibovespa sees fall accelerate to 1.47%, at 107,333 points

11:45 am – US: Industrial PMI reads 55 in January, compared to consensus of 56.7, says IHS Markit

The service sector PMI was also disappointing, with a reading of 50.9, compared to a consensus of 55, the lowest in 18 months. Composite PMI, in turn, had a reading of 50.8, compared to 57 in December.

11:41 am – UBS recommends purchase of Petrobras preferred shares (PETR4), with a target price of BRL 44.00

The federal government’s commitment to lowering fuel prices through legislation is “a positive sign that reinforces the company’s independence,” according to the bank. UBS points out, on the other hand, that if there is no compensation, the loss of government revenue, estimated at R$ 50 billion, would put even more pressure on the fiscal situation, which could lead to a deterioration of the Real and an increase in fuel prices.

UBS still believes that the likely discount obtained for fuel could be partially absorbed as margins by the distribution chain and retail, reducing the positive impact on consumers. At the moment, PETR4 is trading at R$31.92, up 0.47%.

11:34 am – US stocks open lower as investors monitor Fed and Ukraine tensions

Check out the performance of the American stock exchanges at the moment:

Dow Jones: – 1.17% (33,863 points)

S&P 500: – 1.42% (4,335 points)

Nasdaq: – 1.79 (13,552 points)

11:33 am – Embraer (EMBR3) is XP’s new bet on graphic portfolio for the week; check recommendations

11:21 am – Citi raises Ambev (ABEV3) for purchase and sets target price at BRL 18.50, compared to BRL 17 previously

The bank sees the company as a good defensive name to face a year of elections and a pandemic, with the view that as the political scenario reduces noise, visibility improves, leading in 2023 to the possibility of EBITDA improving significantly, in fastest growth in eight years.

Citi still sees Ambev increasing the portfolio and having fewer competitiveness problems, but “this reclassification reflects a premium than the current relative of the Brazilian consumer sector as a whole, due to the defensive nature of the beer category”.

At the moment, the share is up 0.34%, reaching R$ 14.73.

11:00 am – Market time

The Ibovespa firmed in negative territory, falling 1.17%, to 107,652 points, following the movement of the main international exchanges – in the US, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures retreated, respectively, 0.79%, 11.3% and 1.55%, with investors eyeing this week’s Fomc meeting. In Europe, the declines are even worse, with the market monitoring tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Here, the main percentage drops are from technology companies, impacted by the prospect of rising interest rates in the US, which also influence the Brazilian curve. The DI maturing in January 2023 is the only one to decline, down one basis point, to 11.88%. The for January 2025 rises three points, going to 11.20%. The one due in the first month of 2027 goes up one point, to 11.31%, as well as the one for the same month of 2029, which goes to 11.50%.

Méliuz’s common shares (CASH3) dropped 4.61% and those of Locaweb (LWSA3), 5.53%. The units of Banco Inter (BIDI11) fell 4.51%. In the biggest drops by weight, Vale’s ON (VALE3) stand out, falling 2.20%, following the drop in ore.

On the other hand, consumer companies are the main increases in the Ibovespa. The common shares of Marfrig (MRFG3) and Ambev (ABEV3), the two main increases, rose 4.19% and 2.18%, respectively. Other names such as CPFL (CPFE3) and Cemig (CMIG4) are also highlighted.

10:44 am – Treasury Direct: interest on long-term public bonds advance with upward revision of IPCA in 2022 and IPC-S

10:30 am – US: Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index reads -0.15 in December, down from 0.37 in November

10:22 am – Itaú BBA maintains evaluation underperform for Nubank and target price of BRL 8.00

The bank projects total revenue of R$2.6 billion (+28%), with service revenue of R$1.4 billion, driven by a higher number of credit cards and associated interchange revenues.

The loan portfolio is projected at R$32.0 billion, up from R$28.7 billion in the previous quarter, with emphasis on credit cards and personal loans. In addition, the bank expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to start rising, from 3.3% to 3.5%.

10:20 am – Vale’s common shares (VALE3) fall by almost 3%, following the drop in ore

On the other hand, Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) advance, respectively, 1.24% and .142%.

10:11 am – Ibovespa opens down 0.37%, at 108,534 points

10:00 am – Ambev (ABEV3) will continue to launch new brands to try to make up for weakness in specific brands, says BBI

Bradesco BBI says that Ambev’s main beer brand, Skol, saw its market share in Brazil fell 9 percentage points, to 21%, in 2019 compared to 2011, while the company’s overall market share dropped 4 points in this period, leading investors to think that this mark may not recover. This happened as consumers increasingly sought new options and competitor Heineken expanded in Brazil.

Although it is possible to revive Skol, the bank does not believe that Ambev will try to recover it, but will continue to launch new brands to try to compensate for the weakness of specific brands. This strategy appears to have paid off under the new management, with Ambev gaining 3 percentage points of market share in 2019-21.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for Ambev, and a target price of R$ 21.00, against the quotation on Friday (21) of R$ 14.69.

9:45 am – Focus: financial market raises inflation forecasts for the 2nd week and sees a rate of 5.15% in 2022

9:44 am – Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) should register net income of R$ 5.1 billion in 4Q21, points out BBA

Itaú BBA expects credit quality to be a positive highlight, with non-performing loans (NPLs) practically stable at 1.9%, which allows provisioning expenses to remain low without harming coverage ratios. Credit margins are likely to remain under pressure from funding costs and be the quarter’s low point.

Service revenues are likely to stagnate and operating expenses will increase sequentially. The loan portfolio is likely to grow at a high single-digit rate and the net interest margin (NII) a little faster. Provision expenses are expected to increase only slightly faster than the loan portfolio

9:35 am – China’s GDP slowdown generates apprehension for Brazil and the world

9:29 am – Embraer (EMBR3) enters into a contract with Azorra in the amount of BRL 3.9 billion

Azorra signed this Monday (24) a contract with Embraer to acquire 20 new E2 family aircraft, in addition to 30 more purchase rights. The agreement allows Azorra to acquire E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircraft. At list prices, the order is valued at $3.9 billion.

Azorra is an aircraft leasing company based in Florida, USA, specializing in business, regional and commercial aircraft. Deliveries will begin in 2023, adding 20 more Embraer aircraft to the 21 in the portfolio.

9:25 am – Iron Ore closes down 2.82% in Qingdao, trading at $133.48 a ton

In Dalian, it was down 2.05% at 741,500 yuan, or $117.17.

9:22 am – Itaú BBA raises Bradesco (BBDC4) to outperform and target price from BRL 26.00 to BRL 28.00

BBA sees credit spread recovery appears to be underway, faster and stronger than previously anticipated, to drive fiscal year growth of 18% client net interest income (NII). 2022. Itaú estimates that non-performing loans (NPL) are not deteriorating further.

The bank says Bradesco was discounted for a while, but sees justification for an increase and for a reclassification. The bank expects Bradesco to deliver 10% earnings per share growth from its 10-year low valuations. Itaú also sees room for further reclassifications if Brazil’s macro climate improves and the threat from digital banks weakens.

9:15 am – IRB (IRBR3) records a loss of BRL 113.8 million in November, down 15.5%

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a net loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, compared to losses of BRL 134.8 million in November 2020.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$510.4 million, compared to losses in the same period in 2020 of R$1.006 billion, a loss reduction of 49.3%.

9:12 am – InfoMoney Radar: Oi has negative operating cash flow in November; CCR celebrates concession agreement in Pampulha and more news

9:10 am – Agenda of the day: Fed Chicago, PMIs and more

On the economic agenda for the day, the highlight is publications in the US, with the Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index, published at 10:30 am, and the industrial, composite and services PMIs, released by IHS Markit at 11:45 am.

In addition, there is also an auction of Treasuries maturing in two years, at 3 pm. Investors are also eyeing IBM’s results, which come out after the close of trading in New York.

Here, we highlight the weekly trade balance, at 3:00 pm, and the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro in an event, at 4:30 pm.

9:08 am – Ibovespa futures maturing in February 2022 drops 0.43% to 109,070 points

DI maturing in January 2023 rises four basis points to 11.92%. The for January 2025 rises 6 points to 11.23%. The one expiring in the first month of 2027 advances 5 points, going to 11.35%.

The dollar futures maturing in February 2022 advanced 0.28%, trading at R$5.489. The commercial rose 0.56%, to R$5,485 on purchase and R$5,486 on sale.

9:00 am – Crypto Today: Bitcoin drops 19% and has worst week in eight months; Ethereum loses $2,400 and liquidations reach $1.5 billion

8:58 am – Europe falling, with tensions in Ukraine on the radar

In the Old Continent, in addition to the prospect of rising interest rates, friction on the border between Ukraine and Russia also weighs. US President Joe Biden has ordered his country’s diplomats out of Ukraine, expecting the worst.

See the performance of European stock exchanges at the moment:

DAX (Germany), – 1.89%

CAC 40 (France), – 1.75%

FTSE (United Kingdom), – 1.20%

FTSE MIB (Italy), – 2.34%

STOXXX 600 (Eurozone), – 2.17%

8:51 am – Asia closes without exact trend; Hong Kong and South Korea are the biggest losers

These last two countries have more technology companies in their index and end up suffering from the prospect that an interest rate hike will be imposed by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the Japanese stock market, also with a high presence of growth companies but more moderate, and the mainland China managed to close in the positive field.

Check out how the Asian stock markets closed:

Nikkei (Japan), +0.24%

Shanghai SE (China), +0.04%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), – 1.24%

Kospi (South Korea), – 1.49%

8:45 am – US futures fall, with investors eyeing Fomc decision

US futures decline this Monday morning, with the market monitoring what will be the decision of the American Monetary Policy Committee, which decides whether or not to raise the interest rate – the decision has even more weight as it comes simultaneously with the results of companies , with some, such as Netflix, frustrating consensus.

Check out the performance of the futures:

Dow Jones Future (USA), – 0.11%

S&P 500 Futures (US), – 0.18%

Nasdaq Future (USA), – 0.30%

