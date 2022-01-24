Ibovespa retreats with foreigners in risk aversion session due to geopolitical tension By Reuters



© Reuters.



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main stock index of the Brazilian stock exchange fell on Monday, in the face of risk aversion in international markets given the escalation of tensions in Ukraine.

Investors also kept their focus on the expectation of the monetary policy decision in the United States, while on the domestic scene the market evaluated the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro.

At 11:45, the was down 1.32% to 107,504.10 points. Companies with activity linked to metallic commodities pressured the index, while some papers from banks and meatpackers helped to contain losses. The financial volume was 7.4 billion reais.

Global risk assets retreated on Monday as investors worried after Russia piled up troops on its borders with Ukraine. Some nations including the United States and Britain have threatened to impose sanctions if the Russians invade the neighboring country, although Moscow denies it has plans for an offensive.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more warships and jets.

Russia and the US are in talks, with Moscow demanding that NATO withdraw a pledge that Ukraine could one day join the alliance, and that the organization withdraw troops and weapons from former communist countries in eastern Europe that joined the group after the war. Cold War.

US stock indices were down more than 1%, extending the slump of recent sessions, and the volatility index rose earlier on Wall Street to its highest since early December. The pan-European index also fell sharply.

The week is important for global markets, which await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Although expectations are for interest rate maintenance, attention is focused on the tone to be adopted by the US central bank and the potential clues to be released on whether the beginning of the cycle of interest rate hikes will begin as early as March.

On the domestic scene, the fiscal agenda remains on the radar after the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro, which included a forecast of 1.7 billion reais for readjustments of public servants.

The piece still projects 4.9 billion reais to feed the electoral fund, while Bolsonaro vetoed 3.2 billion reais with the aim of restoring personnel funds, less than previously estimated.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vale (SA:) dropped 1.8% and CSN ON (SA:) dropped 1.9%. This is the third consecutive fall for both roles. Oil prices eased in Asia, with traders cautious ahead of the Spring Festival holidays and the Beijing Winter Olympics. Locaweb (SA:) ON fell 8.2%, while BANCO PAN PN lost 6.4%, Méliuz SA (SA:) was down 5.7% and Banco Inter Unit (SA:) was down 5%.

Bradesco PN (SA:) rose 1.5%, ON rose 0.7%, and Banco do Brasil (SA:) advanced 0.6%. Itau PN (SA:) was down 0.3% and Santander Unir (SA:) was down 0.5%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) fell 0.7% and ON yielded 1.1%, on the back of a drop in prices due to the rise in the — due to tensions in Ukraine — and the prospect of interest rate hikes in the US in the next months.

IRB ON (SA:) was down 4.2%, extending the last session’s decline. The company reported on Monday a net loss of 113.8 million reais in November, while premiums written fell 0.5% compared to the same period in 2020, while claims increased 13.5%.

Marfrig (SA:) rose 4.7%, while JBS (SA:) advanced 0.8%. The target price of Marfrig’s share was raised from 25 to 27 reais by Jefferies.

Hapovida (SA:) was up 1.5% and Notre Dame Intermedica (SA:) was up 1.1%, the seventh consecutive rise for both stocks. The companies plan to finalize their business combination in February.

Embraer ON (SA:) was down 1.1% after rising nearly 5% in the open. The aircraft maker received orders from US leasing company Azorra in a transaction worth US$3.9 billion.

Americanas SA (SA:) fell 1.4%, less than the pairs Magalu (SA:) and VIA ON, which dropped 4.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Lojas Americanas (SA:) shares are no longer traded on B3 (SA:) as of this Monday, after a combination of shareholding bases with Americanas.