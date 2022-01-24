Ibovespa starts the week down; Locaweb is a negative highlight this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – O is down 0.40% to 108,506 points at 10:29 am, with Locaweb (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and Bradepar leading the declines this morning. At the other end, Marfrig (SA:), Hapvida (SA:) and GPA (SA:) are the positive highlights of the index.

See the main corporate news of the day.

Americanas (SA:) – As of today, the shares of Lojas Americanas (SA:) (SA:) will no longer be traded on B3 (SA:) and . Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold. The shares fell 2.63%, at R$ 34.05.

Petrorio (SA:) – Petrorio will appeal the decision of the Rio de Janeiro Justice to suspend the progress of the declaration of commerciality of the Wahoo field, in the Campos Basin. Assets lost 0.25% at R$23.54.

Goal (SA:) – A to buy 12 new Boeing (NYSE:) 737 Max aircraft that will be delivered starting in January 2022. Shares are down 2.93% to R$16.56.

Engie (SA:) – Engie Brasil is expected to sell the Pampa Sul thermoelectric plant, a coal-fired thermoelectric plant, by June 2022, according to Valor Econômico. The decision is part of its goal to eliminate coal from its operations by 2030. Assets advance 1.10%, at R$39.61.

Modal Bank (SA:) – Banco Modal completed the acquisition of 100% of LiveOn’s social platform. The deal was announced in October and the value of the transaction was not disclosed. The shares fell 2.31%, to R$ 11.82.

CCR (SA:) – Through its subsidiary Concessionária do Aeroporto da Pampulha, CCR entered into a 30-year concession agreement with the State of Minas Gerais for public services for the exploration, expansion and maintenance of the airport. Shares dropped 0.50% to R$12.04.

Santander – Santander Brasil (SA:) entered into an agreement with BTG Pactual (SA:) for a minority investment in the Financial and Capital Markets Registration and Deposit Services Center (CSD BR). CSD BR operates as a registrar of financial assets, derivatives, securities and insurance policies. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The shares rose 1.02%, to R$ 31.75.

Enauta (SA:) – Enauta said this Monday that one of the wells in the Atlanta Field returned to production, after a preventive stoppage for inspection and repair of a production line on the FPSO Petrojarl I. According to the oil company, the start-up of the second well is awaiting identification. and repair of an electrical system failure. At the moment, the Atlanta Field is producing around 4,000 barrels of oil per day. Assets advanced 0.36%, at R$ 14.13.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer signed a contract with US leasing company Azorra for the delivery of 20 E2 family aircraft, in addition to 30 more purchase rights. The transaction is valued at $3.9 billion at list prices. Shares rose 0.54% to R$20.64.

IRB Brazil (SA:) – IRB Brasil recorded a net loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, compared to losses of BRL 134.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The company found a drop of about 0.5% in premiums written in the period, to R$706 million, while expenses with claims rose 13.5%, to R$413.3 million. Assets fell 2.99% to R$3.24.

Kora Health (SA:)- Kora Saúde bought the IDE diagnostics clinic, located in Serra (ES), for R$ 14 million. The shares advanced 0.24%, at R$ 4.18.