If you want to see what I received, I will declare it in the tax and to the TSE, says Moro – 01/23/2022

In the exclusive interview with this columnist’s Youtube channel, Sergio Moro called the process of the Federal Audit Court played by Minister Bruno Dantas and by prosecutor Lucas Furtado, who ignored the technical opinion of the internal audit, contrary not only to the theses of the investigation, but to the Court’s own jurisdiction over contracts between private entities without the involvement of public resources.

Dantas – who was appointed by Lula to the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) and by Dilma Rousseff to the CNJ (National Council of Justice) and TCU, in addition to having attended a recent pro-Lula dinner with his ally Renan Calheiros – wants to bring the values ​​of the salaries of the former Lava Jato judge at the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, for which he worked after leaving the post of Minister of Justice and before joining Podemos to be the party’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

“If you want to see what I received, I’ll declare it on my income tax this year, normally. I have nothing to hide,” said Moro, stressing that he just doesn’t reveal the amounts now so as not to give in “to those who abuse the power that we know that, in this case, there is not”. “I’m going to have to present the declaration of my assets to the TSE. Anyone who thinks there’s something wrong will break his face. Never had, never will.”

Four years after the Odebrecht leniency agreement, approved by the Federal Supreme Court, the former judge was hired by one of the seven branches of the A&M group, more precisely by the Disputes and Investigations area, at the request of its leader, based in the United States, and not by the judicial administration office in Brazil.

This office was only responsible for the case of RJ from Odebrecht because it was chosen as its judicial administrator by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of São Paulo/SP, three years after the leniency agreement of the contractor. The head of the process is Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho and his acts – not contested by Odebrecht, nor by the TCU – are reviewed by the judge Alexandre Lazzarini, of the TJSP.

“I went to work for a renowned consulting firm based in the USA, with branches all over the world, very respected. My job was to advise clients to adopt anti-corruption, anti-bribery policies. compliance [conformidade da empresa às leis e normas de órgãos reguladores] anti-corruption. Due diligence [diligência prévia: processo de investigação de oportunidade de negócio que o investidor faz para avaliar os riscos da transação] anti-corruption. Internal corporate investigation,” Moro explained.

“And my contract said very clearly, because I asked for this to be stated, that I would not provide services to any company involved in the Lava Jato operation. Here comes the TCU, they get a prosecutor who creates a crazy, fanciful, totally absurd thesis – and the technicians have already said that the thesis is absurd, it’s a fantasy, that it has nothing to do with it -, and they stay there speculating on how much I earned. I repeat here once again: I didn’t get rich in public service, I didn’t even get rich in the private sector”, said the former judge, adding that he received everything in paycheck and that he will also have to declare in the US, because he worked there for a good part of the contractual period.

“People know about my past and what I did to fight corruption and that I always do the right thing. It’s very different from these other extreme candidates,” he concluded, referring to Lula and Jair Bolsonaro, his rivals. in the 2022 race.

The analysis of the technical area of ​​the TCU pointed to “lack of consistency of representation” and “no logical connection”, including from a chronological point of view, between Moro’s acts as a judge and those practiced between him and the private consultancy.

“In fact, the Odebrecht leniency agreement was signed in Dec/2016 (and approved by the STF the following month), and the hiring of Mr. Sergio Moro by A&M Disputas & Investigações took place only in Nov/2020 (almost 4 years Before that, the former magistrate also served as Minister of Justice and Public Security between Jan/2019 and Apr/2020, when he left office, after disagreements with the head of the Executive Branch, as is public and well known.

Admitting that the former magistrate has gone through situations of such personal and emotional exhaustion in order to obtain financial gains long after the leniency agreement was approved (by the 5th CCR/MPF and by the STF as well), and: (i) without Odebrecht had filed for judicial recovery (which happened 3 years later); (ii) without knowing which office would be chosen as judicial administrator (3 years later); and (iii) not knowing if there would be any interest in providing its consulting services (4 years later); makes the version absolutely improbable, not to say impossible.”

Moro reacted on Twitter:

“A clarification. I did not provide services directly or indirectly to Odebrecht. Anyone who says or suggests otherwise lies. I dismantled Odebrecht’s corruption empire. Lula was the one who worked for Odebrecht.”

Watch the entirety of Moro's exclusive interview