In a note, Santos repudiates the FPF’s decision to play in the Copinha final at Allianz Parque

This Sunday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) set the date and place of the São Paulo Junior Cup final, setting the decision for 10 am (Brasilia) this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras stadium. Santos opposed the decision, claiming that the venue violates the concept of isonomy, favoring the rival.

In a note published this Sunday, Peixe complained about the final scheduled at Verdão’s house. “Santos FC regrets and repudiates the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to mark the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, this Tuesday (01/25) for Allianz Parque. which in the competition regulations is under the responsibility of the FPF Competitions Department, favors the other finalist and does not comply with the principle of isonomy”, communicated the club.

In the note, it is revealed that the president of the club claimed the right to play on a neutral ground from those responsible. “Since the semifinals ended on Saturday night, Santos president Andres Rueda kept in touch with FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, arguing that our opponent had the right to play with fans, but that the stadium should be neutral,” he announced.

Finally, the team cites the tradition of making the decision at Pacaembu, currently unavailable, but made it clear that the manager made his suggestions for the final not to be played at the Palmeiras stadium. “Historically, the Copa SP finals take place at Pacaembu, as the regulation itself makes clear. Rueda pointed out several alternatives for the final to take place following the traditional principle of neutrality in this grassroots competition and reiterates his dissatisfaction with the decision”, he concluded.

Leave your comment